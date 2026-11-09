Opinion: B.C. Lions’ West Final struggles don’t merit ‘unfair’ playoff narrative around Nathan Rourke

Photo courtesy: Edmonton Elks

For Nathan Rourke, Sunday’s end-of-season media availability must have felt like cruel and unusual punishment.

The B.C. Lions’ franchise quarterback has never much enjoyed his mandatory press responsibilities to begin with. In the aftermath of another devastating West Final defeat, the requirement was more than just inconvenient and uncomfortable. Standing in a near-empty room, camera in his face, he sometimes looked as if the process might make him physically ill.

In that moment, it was clear that he didn’t just want to be anywhere else in the world; he wanted to be on a plane to Calgary.

“Not great,” he said when asked how he was feeling after Saturday night’s loss to the Edmonton Elks. “It’s always the worst day of the year today.”

Rourke’s short responses did little to hide the hurt in his voice, not that he was really trying to. After three early playoff exits as the Lions’ starting QB, the result in Edmonton was an old scab unceremoniously picked open, raw with fresh disappointment. He declined to say where the latest wound ranked on the pain scale compared to its predecessors, but a darkly comic reply spoke volumes: “There’s no time like the present.”

Fans in B.C. have been sharing a similar sentiment for years. Mired in a 15-year Grey Cup drought, patience has worn thin. This was supposed to be their year, as were 2025 and 2022 before that. Now, some are beginning to question why the organization’s supposed saviour hasn’t delivered what was promised despite multiple opportunities. Perhaps Rourke just isn’t cut out to win the big game?

People inside the Lions’ building have little time for that narrative.

“Nathan’s a tremendous quarterback. Obviously, I’m biased; I think he’s the best in the league,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden. “If I were building a team tomorrow, I would start with him. We’ve got every confidence in him and in the coaching staff. When you come up short, it’s always extremely difficult. We’ve got to do a better job of building this roster around Nathan, and hopefully take that next step.”

Quarterbacks have been taking flak for playoff disappointments since the invention of the forward pass, but there is a specific type of zeal to the criticism Rourke faces. Almost universally acclaimed when he arrived on the scene, opposing fan bases quickly soured on the great Canadian hope. Whether because of residual resentment from his NFL departure or outright jealousy at his status, they have particularly delighted in his playoff downfalls. Forget about his two Most Outstanding Canadian awards or his Most Outstanding Player trophy; all other accolades are meaningless until you get a ring.

Among some of the Vancouver faithful, the tone is more impatient than impudent. Rourke’s talent isn’t in question, but that only increases his expectations. When you are — until recently — the CFL’s highest-paid player, you must elevate everyone around you. Playoff victories should be a given, and the failure to deliver them is considered a personal one.

“It is unfair. Nathan’s as good as anybody I’ve been around,” said head coach Buck Pierce. “We feel pressure as coaches and players to be the best for each other all the time, and that’s the reality of a loss like this. You feel that pain, that sorrow; you carry that because you want to be the best for each other. Nathan wants to be the best for everybody around him. In saying that, there is a sense of feeling that you want to be the best for him.”

Rourke wasn’t bad against the Elks; he just wasn’t the difference-maker he had been the week prior. He finished the night 23-of-39 passing for 323 yards, adding five carries for 32 yards and a touchdown on the ground. When the moment was biggest, he was out-duelled by Cody Fajardo and fell 28-16.

In 2025, it was a similar story. The Victoria-born pivot was just okay, completing 20-of-30 passes for 290 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while posting two rushing majors in a 24-21 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. In 2022, it was the Winnipeg Blue Bombers who found him wanting in a 28-20 loss. Just two weeks after returning from a Lisfranc sprain that should have been season-ending, he was 20-of-37 for 300 yards, one touchdown, and two picks. Nobody seems interested in grading that one on a curve.

“When we win a big game, Nathan is the last guy to take credit for that win, and when we lose a big game, the finger will always be pointed at him,” remarked star defensive end Mathieu Betts.

“I can very confidently say that there’s nobody in this building that would want anybody else as a quarterback than Nathan Rourke. I’ll say that for myself, for sure. He is the biggest competitor on this football team, the best football player, and he puts that pressure on himself. He’s striving to get this team where they want to go, and he’s the one that will lead them there eventually. It sucks for him because of everything he puts out there, but he definitely doesn’t have to hold the burden by himself for what happened yesterday.”

While his teammates are sensitive to the emerging narrative, Rourke claims he is completely unaware of the criticisms being lobbed by armchair analysts across the country and therefore unaffected by them.

“The only time I really hear them is when you bring it up,” he told 3DownNation, betraying his frustration. “There’s never going to be more motivation that I’m going to get from any external sources that overpowers the internal ones. I want to be better than I was the other night, and that’s all the motivation I need to get it done.”

And yet, the Ohio product might have more in common with his critics than most athletes. Quick to pin the blame on himself and exacting in his personal standards, Rourke was nearly in tears at the podium post-game when he took personal responsibility for the loss.

“It’s frustrating feeling like you let people down,” he said, voice cracking.

“You always want to be a part of the group that gets over that hump, and we try to downplay it and say that it’s not on our minds, but ultimately, from my perspective, and I know a lot of guys feel the same, we want to win, and we want to win for the city of Vancouver and the province of B.C. We know we haven’t done that in a while, and it’s frustrating to be back in this position again.”

The reality is that even after so many playoff disappointments, Rourke is hardly behind the pace when it comes to big-game success. Among current CFL starting quarterbacks, only Bo Levi Mitchell, Zach Collaros, and Davis Alexander won a divisional final before the age of 28. Mitchell is the lone pivot to earn a Grey Cup younger than Nathan is now, though Davis Alexander could join him next week — if only by a few months.

Cody Fajardo, the current poster boy for being a “winner,” was 31 before he first reached a CFL title. Chad Kelly was 30, though he didn’t even finish that game. Trevor Harris was 32 and didn’t taste a championship as a starter until 39 years old. Vernon Adams Jr. still hasn’t gotten there.

Yet for Rourke, somehow the standard is different. People expect more. He expects more.

“He takes a lot on his plate,” acknowledged top target Jevon Cottoy. “As a receiver, I will take the blame for him. I didn’t get it done. I didn’t do my job well enough to come out victorious. The team, we didn’t get it done for him. He’s our leader, our sheriff, and it sucks for him to take all that blame every single season. He loves the game more than anybody I’ve ever met. Nathan Rourke is football, and he loves the CFL. I know he’s going to come back better, stronger, faster, smarter come next season.”

Perhaps Rourke’s emergence as B.C.’s golden boy simply came at the wrong moment for nuance and context to be appreciated. The Lions were blowing playoff games for years before he arrived on the scene, and they continued to do so when he briefly departed in 2023. That has left nobody with any sympathy to consider his excellence in West Semi-Finals or that all three of his playoff defeats came on the road in intensely hostile environments against elite defensive units. He may have the talent to beat the odds, but the home side prevails in CFL divisional finals roughly four times out of five.

B.C. hasn’t done enough early in the season to set themselves or Rourke up for success come November. More importantly, they haven’t supported him enough when he has struggled. Poor protection, a disappearing running game, and bone-headed mistakes have hung him out to dry.

“If you look at last night’s game, I don’t think we helped Nathan as much as we could have,” Rigmaiden admitted. “Top to bottom, I don’t think we played our best ball, and so that was disappointing.”

“We allowed them yardage. We had multiple penalties. That’s defence, that’s not Rourke. People can put the blame on me as much,” echoed Most Outstanding Defensive Player award winner Darnell Sankey.

“If we do our job as a defence, we win the game. It doesn’t matter how he played at that point. It doesn’t matter what any narrative says about him. We know him. He’s a great leader. He’s a great man. He’s one of the first guys in the building every day. He takes on a lot of the pressure and the stress.”

Unfortunately, that pressure won’t stop, particularly with the QB’s price tag expected to rise past the $1 million mark in the near future. Even though the man who set that financial benchmark has yet to win a Grey Cup as a starter, there will be those who continue to deem Rourke particularly unworthy so long as he remains untested on the game’s biggest stage.

Those critics are wrong, but they are only getting louder. When he finally achieves what they feel he’s incapable of, I doubt the apologies will be quite so full-throated.

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