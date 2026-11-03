Connect with us

Toronto Argonauts

Mike Miller calls Shawn Lemon ‘future Hall of Famer,’ wants him back with Toronto Argos

Photo: Guang Quan/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Shawn Lemon has nothing if not ambition, age be dammed.

The 38-year-old believes if he played an entire regular season games with the Toronto Argonauts in 2026, he would have led the Canadian Football League in sacks.

“I do not doubt him. Anything Shawn Lemon talks about, he understands the game and what he’s capable of for sure,” head coach Mike Miller said.

If I have a whole 18 games this season,” Lemon said,I’m 1,000 percent confident that I lead the league in sacks. I play ball, if I’m available to play, and I play a whole season, I feel like I can catch anybody.

The six-foot-two, 248-pound pass rusher recorded nine sacks in 11 games with the Double Blue, plus one knockdown, two forced fumbles and 19 defensive tackles. He finished tied for fourth among the three-down league’s quarterback takedown leaders. Clarence Hicks led the way with 12 in 18 games, second was Malik Carney with 11 in 17, third was Noah Taylor with 10 in 17 and fourth was Mathieu Betts with nine in 17.

Lemon has the 10th most sacks in CFL history with 112. He’s likely the most productive pass rusher in his Canadian football era. That said, there are bigger goals for the 15-season veteran. The Charleston, South Carolina native wants to catch his former Calgary Stampeders teammate on the all-time sack list.

“I want Charleston Hughes,” he said.

Lemon sits 24 sacks behind Hughes. It would likely take two high quality seasons for him to reach the newly minted Canadian Football Hall of Famer. That would mean playing professional football as a 40-year-old.

1) Grover Covington — 157.0
2) Elfrid Payton — 153.0
3) Bobby Jurasin — 140.0
4) James ‘Quick’ Parker — 139.5
5) Charleston Hughes — 136.0
6) Joe Montford — 135.0
7) John Bowman — 134.0
8) Vince Goldsmith — 130.5
9) Stewart Hill — 126.0
10) Shawn Lemon — 112

The Lemonator joined the Argos in late July and helped the team’s pass rush improve drastically. Toronto finished the campaign with 44 sacks, most in the CFL. Saskatchewan (41) and Edmonton (40) were second and third. Canadian Jonathan Kongbo posted a single-season career-high six sacks playing at the other defensive end spot.

“You talk about Shawn Lemon, I think he’s a future Hall of Famer. The guy’s done a fantastic job. In our locker room, especially, a great voice. That leader, he’s been there, he’s encouraging. Helps whether it’s helping another d-lineman out with some technique or talking to a young rookie about the league and how to prepare. It’s very valuable,” Miller said.

Lemon enters the offseason as a pending free agent, but he would “love” to be back in Toronto.

“Those things are not up to me. I love the game of football. Football’s been a part of my life since I was five years old. The rest of my life I’m gonna be doing something with football. I would love to play, but we’ll see what happens,” he said. 

Miller stated he “would definitely be interested” in Lemon returning to the Argonauts for the 2027 season.

“He’s fantastic. He takes great care of his body. He trains very hard,” the 56-year-old bench boss said. “Let’s face it, this guy’s got a great skill set. He’s got a great passion to play this game, and you see it on the field.”

The 2026 East Division all-star seems to have lots of juice left to squeeze.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3pm.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

Football insider, reporter and analyst.

Next Games Saturday, November 7

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Mike Miller calls Shawn Lemon ‘future Hall of Famer,’ wants him back with Toronto Argos

John Hodge

Toronto Argonauts have over 20 pending CFL free agents for 2027

JC Abbott

Ripple effect: Davis Alexander, Nathan Rourke take notice of Chad Kelly’s landmark CFL contract

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Mike O’Shea lacks understanding of basic math

B.C. Lions

Ripple effect: Davis Alexander, Nathan Rourke take notice of Chad Kelly’s landmark CFL contract

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions linebacker Darnell Sankey named CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player

Cheerleader Crowd Commonwealth Fans ElksGen

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks expecting big crowd for West Final against B.C. Lions

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks sign general manager Ed Hervey to contract extension

Calgary Stampeders

Nathan Rourke, Davis Alexander headline 2026 Divisional All-CFL selections

Dave Dickenson

Calgary Stampeders

Dave Dickenson back with Calgary Stampeders for 2027

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders bring back two offensive linemen

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders enter CFL offseason with over 30 pending free agents

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers add QB Billy Edwards Jr. to negotiation list

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers shock Argonauts to win East Semi-Final (& nine other thoughts)

June Jones

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Former Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones dead at 73

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats enter offseason with 20 pending free agents

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts have over 20 pending CFL free agents for 2027

Toronto Argonauts

Mike Miller calls Shawn Lemon ‘future Hall of Famer,’ wants him back with Toronto Argos

Brett Rypien

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks add veteran NFL QB, nephew of Canadian-born Super Bowl MVP to negotiation list

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie expects Ottawa Redblacks to hire new de facto GM

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes, B.C. Lions open as favourites in East Final and West Final

Montreal Alouettes

‘Let’s go at it one last time’: Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg Blue Bombers ready for Alouettes rematch

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders stick in West Division, Winnipeg Blue Bombers to crossover as CFL playoff bracket finalized

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions to host 2026 CFL West Semi-Final

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Riders get what Corey Mace wanted, but beware the Lions at BC Place (& other thoughts)

Calgary Stampeders

Let the wait commence: Calgary Stampeders need help after beating B.C. (& five other thoughts)

Jack Coan

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders to start Jack Coan, rest Trevor Harris against Elks

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers can clinch playoff spots in Week 20

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions clinch 2026 CFL playoff berth with win over Redblacks

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks owner Deb Thompson encourages fans to set aside name change grievances, return for playoffs

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts make 15 roster changes against Alouettes

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Zach Collaros wants to continue CFL career in 2027

Josh Hagerty

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions release Josh Hagerty after internal review

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sell out East Final

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers clinch final 2026 CFL playoff spot

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders could play Trevor Harris despite playoff clinch

Saskatchewan Roughriders

‘Call me delirious’: Trevor Harris still believes in Saskatchewan Roughriders despite late-season frustrations

Kendy Charles

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders release three

Tomasi Laulile

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions bring back Tomasi Laulile

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly becomes first $1 million player in CFL salary cap era

3DownNation Podcast

Blue Bombers upset Argonauts, Lions eliminate Roughriders, Trevor Harris' future

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the Winnipeg Blue Bombers upsetting the Toronto Argonauts in the East Semi-Final, the B.C. Lions coming back to win the West Semi-Final over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, whether…

CFL East & West Semi-Final picks

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for the East and West Semi-Finals. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Analyzing Chad Kelly's $1 million per year contract extension with Toronto Argonauts

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott break down the five-year contract extension between Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. The trio analyze which side got the better deal, what it means for both parties,…

All access: Chad Kelly signs five-year contract extension with Toronto Argonauts

Justin Dunk goes one-on-one with Chris Lambiris, who negotiated a ground-breaking five-year contract extension between franchise quarterback Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. Listeners will also hear the media scrums from Kelly, Argonauts general manager…

CFL playoff matchups, Redblacks hire Morreale, year-end awards

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the finalized CFL playoff picture, the Ottawa Redblacks hiring Mike Morreale as their new president, a change to year-end awards, the level of play from young quarterbacks…

Week 21 CFL picks and predictions

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for Week 21 in the Canadian Football League. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Ottawa Redblacks president Mike Morreale shares vision for future

Mike Morreale shares how he came to become the new president of the Ottawa Redblacks, the review process he'll undertake for the team's coaching and personnel staff, how he plans to connect with the local…

Kareame Cotton moving up U Sports record book with Windsor Lancers

Kareame Cotton sits down with 3DownNation reporter John Hodge to discuss how he came to join the Windsor Lancers, and what's allowed him to reach the record book as a first-year starter at quarterback. Inquiries:…

View all episodes →

 


Our Top Stories