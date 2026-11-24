Photo courtesy: Steven Chang/B.C. Lions

The B.C. Lions have struck a deal to hold training camp at Starlight Stadium in Langford through the 2029 season. The team made the announcement on Tuesday.

“On behalf of owner Amar Doman and the entire Lions franchise, we’re very excited to partner with Langford and the outstanding facility at Starlight Stadium for training camp,” said team president Duane Vienneau in a statement.

“As we’ve seen firsthand in our visits for preseason games and countless community events, Langford and the surrounding Vancouver Island communities represent a very passionate and loyal segment of our fanbase. To be able to make a bigger mark in this outstanding community is very special.”

Veteran players will report to Langford on Saturday, April 24. The first full team practice will occur on Sunday, April 25.

The club will also host a preseason game in Langford, which is set for Friday, May 14 at 6:00 p.m. local time. More details will be made public when the CFL schedule is officially unveiled.

“Securing the B.C. Lions training camp and preseason game is a big win for Langford,” said mayor Stew Young. “For the next three years, our community will have one of Canada’s leading professional sports organizations training right here at Starlight Stadium.

“That creates excitement and community pride, while generating real economic opportunities by bringing players and fans to Langford who stay in our hotels, visit our restaurants, and support local businesses. We are proud to welcome the Lions, and we can’t wait to have them call Langford home for the next three years.”

The Lions have hosted a preseason game in Langford in both of the last two years. In 2026, the contest against Edmonton drew a capacity crowd of 6,126.

From 2010 to 2026, B.C. hosted training camp at Hillside Stadium in Kamloops, save for the cancelled CFL season in 2020. Other previous locations include Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Burnaby, Courtenay, Kelowna, and Langley. The team last held training camp in Vancouver in 1996.

Starlight Stadium is the home of the Westshore Rebels of the Canadian Junior Football League, Pacific Pride of the Canadian Premier League, and many events for Rugby Canada.

Langford, B.C. is located at the southeast tip of Vancouver Island, roughly 180 kilometres outside of Vancouver.

The B.C. Lions finished second in the West Division standings at 10-8 in 2026. The team defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Semi-Final before losing to the Edmonton Elks in the West Final.

Middle linebacker Darnell Sankey won Most Outstanding Defensive Player, quarterback Nathan Rourke was a finalist for Most Outstanding Canadian, and head coach Buck Pierce was a finalist for Coach of the Year. The team had two All-CFL selections, including Sankey and safety Jackson Findlay.