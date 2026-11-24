Photo courtesy: Steven Chang/B.C. Lions

The Calgary Stampeders have brought back Canadian offensive lineman Tyler Packer, the team announced on Tuesday.

The six-foot-six, 280-pound blocker joined the Stampeders late during the 2026 regular season. He finished the year on the practice roster, making him a free agent.

The 27-year-old played four seasons with the B.C. Lions, dressing for 19 regular-season games and making 14 starts. His most recent start came in Week 5 of the 2025 season. He was originally a sixth-round pick in the 2021 CFL Draft.

Packer played collegiately at the University of Calgary, where he dressed for 37 career games. He was named the Canada West Rookie of the Year in 2017 and helped the Dinos win the Vanier Cup in 2019.

The Calgary native previously played locally for the Calgary Hilltoppers and at Notre Dame High School.

The Calgary Stampeders finished fifth in the West Division standings at 9-9 in 2026, missing the playoffs for the second time in the last three years.

Defensive lineman Clarence Hicks was a finalist for Most Outstanding Defensive Player, while returner Tyreik McAllister was a finalist for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player. The team had two All-CFL selections, including offensive lineman Christy Nkanu and Hicks.