Photo courtesy: Paul Yates/B.C. Lions.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American quarterback Trevor Harris to a one-year contract extension for the 2027 CFL season. Harris (6’3-212) returns after another impressive season under centre, one in which he led the CFL in passing yardage with 5,370, the fourth-highest single-season total in Roughriders history. Harris played 17 regular-season games in 2026 and completed 431 passes for 5,370 yards and 32 touchdowns. He surpassed 300 passing yards in nine games, led the league with 25 red-zone touchdowns and added a career-long 22-yard rush that set up a key touchdown. His 431 completions were the second-most in franchise history, behind only Kent Austin (459 in 1992), while his 32 touchdown passes ranked second behind Austin’s 35 that same season.

Harris continued to cement his place in the Roughriders’ record book in 2026. He is the Club’s all-time leader in career completion percentage (71.3) and holds the franchise single-season record of 73.5 per cent, set in 2025. His 70.1 per cent completion rate in 2026 ranked fifth in team history, giving him three of the top five single-season marks. Entering the 2027 season, Harris ranks fourth in Roughriders career passing yards (14,457) and completions (1,143), fifth in touchdown passes (82) and sixth in pass attempts (1,602). He is just one touchdown behind Frank Tripucka for fourth place and 184 attempts shy of moving into sole possession of fourth.

Among CFL career leaders, Harris ranks second in completion percentage (70.93), seventh in completions (3,528), 10th in passing yards (43,067) and attempts (4,974), and 13th in touchdown passes (236).

Harris added a defining chapter to his legacy in Saskatchewan when he led the 2025 team to the Club’s fifth Grey Cup Championship on November 16 with a 25-17 victory over the Montreal Alouettes. He connected on 23 of 27 passes for 302 yards and a Grey Cup-record 85.2 per cent completion percentage. His outstanding performance saw him named the 2025 Grey Cup MVP.

Harris’s Grey Cup performance followed a strong outing in the Western Final that earned the Roughriders their first Grey Cup berth since 2013. The Ohio native threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-winning seven-play, 76-yard touchdown drive that began with just 1:03 remaining on the clock. He started in all 16 regular season games he appeared in, throwing for 4,549 yards and 24 touchdowns.

In 2024, Harris was named the West Division’s All-CFL quarterback. He completed 72.4 per cent of his passes for 3,264 yards and 20 touchdowns, setting a franchise single-season record for accuracy at the time, despite missing six games. Harris started both the Western Semi-Final and Western Final, throwing for 562 yards over the two games. He played in five games for the Riders in 2023, completing 104 passes for 1,274 yards and six touchdowns.

Prior to joining the Roughriders, Harris spent time with the Montreal Alouettes (2021-22) and Edmonton Elks (2019-21). In Edmonton, he recorded 5,595 passing yards and 22 touchdowns in 19 regular-season games, leading the CFL in completions in 2019 and setting playoff records for consecutive completions (22) and completion percentage (92.3) in the Eastern Semi-Final. He followed that with an outstanding 2022 campaign in Montreal, throwing for 4,157 yards and 20 touchdowns while helping the Alouettes reach the Eastern Final.

Harris began his CFL career in the East Division, spending six seasons with the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa REDBLACKS (2012-18) and appearing in 120 regular-season games. He led the league with 33 touchdown passes for Toronto in 2015 and set a CFL playoff record with six touchdown passes in a game in 2018.

A three-time Grey Cup Champion, Harris won with Toronto in 2012, Ottawa in 2016 and Saskatchewan in 2025. He was named an East Division All-CFL honouree in 2016 and a West Division All-CFL honouree in 2024.

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