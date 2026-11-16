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‘That get-back’s a motherf***er’: Austin Mack basks in Grey Cup victory over Montreal Alouettes

Photo: Reuben Polansky/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

There was no hiding the fact that victory in the 113th Grey Cup was a little bit sweeter for Austin Mack.

The Edmonton Elks’ star receiver had a quiet night under the lights at McMahon Stadium, but wasn’t afraid to get loud when asked about the emotions of beating his former team: the Montreal Alouettes.

“That get-back’s a motherf***er; that’s all I gotta say,” he told 3DownNation amidst the champagne showers.

“(It means) everything. More than anything, you wouldn’t want it any other way. Being in the Grey Cup regardless, being a champ, you’re cemented, but to do it with another organization against them is definitely sweet. That’s get-back.”

Mack played for the Alouettes from 2023 to 2025, interrupted only by a brief stint with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. Upon his return, he signed a four-year contract extension with the franchise that was supposed to make Montreal his home through the 2028 season.

After an injury-plagued season in 2025, the franchise changed its mind. It was determined that the 29-year-old pass catcher was too expensive, and he was asked to renegotiate. General manager Danny Maciocia indicated on Thursday that, at one point, the two sides had reached a deal in principle, before Mack opted to back out.

Amidst his celebrations, the Ohio State University product was unwilling to say whether he felt mistreated by the Alouettes organization.

“Y’all f***ers are funny. Mistreated? At the end of the day, they decided not to pay me my offseason pay, and they have two f***ing dogs over there,” he said. “Tyson Philpot, Tyler Snead, Charleston Rambo, Cole Spieker. They have great guys. Regardless, this is part of the business. The cap is a thing up here in the CFL, but the grass was greener on the other side for me.”

It seems at least some of Mack’s new teammates felt he had been done wrong. Several Elks who spoke to the media post-game pointed to him as a source of motivation, wanting to help Mack exact revenge on the organization that let him go.

That included quarterback Cody Fajardo, who won a Grey Cup alongside Mack with the Alouettes in 2023 and was also cast aside a year later.

“To tell you the truth, it meant a lot to Austin Mack,” the Grey Cup MVP acknowledged. “He was the best teammate on the sideline. I don’t think he caught a ball ’til the second half, and he was just like, ‘I don’t care, anything to win this game.’ He was motivated for it, for sure. As one of his best friends, I was willing to do anything it takes to call him a champion again.”

“We know what they went through in terms of the offseason coming here,” running back Justin Rankin added, talking about the two former Alouettes. “We understood the passion that they brought every game when they had to play Montreal.”

Mack was appreciative when informed of his teammates’ comments. They offered a stark contrast to statements made by his former quarterback, Davis Alexander, who described their relationship as “indifferent” earlier in the week.

“F*** yeah. At the end of the day, whatever you needed for motivation,” he said. “This sh*t’s the Grey Cup; gotta come get it. We put that sh*t out there today, for sure.”

The six-foot-one, 208-pound receiver was held in check for much of Sunday’s CFL title game. His first target, a deep shot down the field in the second quarter, was intercepted by Montreal’s Kabion Ento. He wouldn’t catch a pass until early in the fourth quarter, hauling in a 15-yard reception. Mack would only touch the ball one more time, batting the final onside kick attempt out of bounds to secure the victory.

Despite the statistics sheet, he believes his presence made a tangible impact for Edmonton in the 37-30 win.

“They got two people on me. I was getting doubled all night, so at the end of the day, I knew that their game plan was to make sure N0. 3 didn’t beat them,” he said. “I had to make sure that somebody was gonna get a play come to them. We’ve got to make sure we make it, and I had to make sure I kept my teammates in it.”

Asked whether he felt that he was in the Alouettes’ heads ahead of the game, he could only laugh.

“I don’t know,” he said. “Sh*t, that’s a question for them.”

For Fajardo, you cannot separate this team’s championship from the arrival of Mack this offseason. He pushed hard to bring him to Edmonton with a very specific goal in mind, and the results speak for themselves.

“I couldn’t have done this without him. We couldn’t have done this without him,” he raved. “When I envisioned signing Austin Mack here, this is what I envisioned: finishing with confetti on the ground. He was a big part of that.”

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J.C. Abbott is a University of British Columbia graduate and high school football coach. He covers the CFL, B.C. Lions, CFL Draft and the three-down league's Global initiative.

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