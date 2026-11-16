Edmonton Elks implore Cody Fajardo to return for 2027 after Grey Cup win

Photo: Reuben Polansky/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Inside the Edmonton Elks winning locker room at McMahon Stadium, chants for pending free agent quarterback Cody Fajardo started as the champagne popped: “One more year! One more year! One more year!”

“When you finish the last game of the year on top, it’s always a much better conversation in the offseason than when you lose the last game of the year. There’s a lot of things we gotta work out detail-wise, sacrifice-wise, if we can do it, if we wanna come back,” Fajardo told 3DownNation postgame.

“I watched Peyton Manning walk away after winning. I watched Ricky Ray come back in 2018, and it was a tough year for him. Those are things you think about. You put everything into consideration. I’m not gonna make any emotional decisions.”

Fajardo popped a beer, chugged it and let out an impassioned yell. He was fired up after leading the Green and Gold to an upset win in the 113th Grey Cup, 37-30 over the Montreal Alouettes. The six-foot-one, 215-pound QB threw for two touchdowns and scored two more with his legs to earn CFL championship game MVP honours.

The 34-year-old led Edmonton from worst in the West Division to first in the three-down league. He set career bests with 4,788 passing yards and 25 touchdowns through the air, while producing a 13-4 win-loss record in the 2026 regular season. The Brea, Calif. native beat Nathan Rourke in the West Final and Davis Alexander in the Grey Cup.

When Fajardo signed a one-year contract extension with Edmonton last December, he was the eighth highest-paid starting QB in the CFL. His deal paid him $442,500, as he hit nearly all his incentives. In 2025, he collected $226,000 while starting the year as the backup to Tre Ford and took over as the starter following a 1-4 start.

The three-time Grey Cup champion — two as a starter — and two-time Grey Cup MVP took notice when Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly became the first $1 million dollar player in the CFL’s salary cap era. Kelly signed a five-year deal worth $5,555,250 in hard money with a maximum possible value checking in at $5,805,250.

“I feel like when you’re a starter in this league and you’re not making that, and now Chad signs that deal, and you know you can make a little bit more, it would be kinda dumb to walk away when they’re finally paying these quarterbacks a crazy amount of money. But in my personal opinion, you can’t build a roster like we had making a million dollars, but you wanna be valued, and you wanna be valued for what you’ve done,” Fajardo said.

“I feel like I was on a discount for this organization the last two years. We’re gonna have to work through some of the weeds and find out if it makes sense number-wise, but also if I wanna come back. We’re gonna let the dust settle, then we’re gonna find out what we wanna do.”

His favourite receiver, Austin Mack, who joined Fajardo in Edmonton last offseason after being released by Montreal, guaranteed No. 7 would be back with the Elks.

“He’s coming back. It’s done. I promise y’all, that sh*t gonna get done. I already told (general manager) Ed (Hervey), ‘Get that sh*t done.’ Alright, he wanted me here — that motherf***er better come back a couple more years,” Mack said.

“Now we’re talking. You know what I’m saying? I don’t know the (salary) cap sh*t. You know what I mean? That’s different. I know in 2028 when that sh*t go up, probably [worth a million dollars], but he’s worth at least $700,000, that’s for damn sure.”

Fajardo has yet to have the 2027 season discussion with his wife Laura. However, he might have some teammates giving their input to her. Star running back Justin Rankin has faith in her to allow the quarterback to return for another year in Edmonton.

“I know that she’s gonna let him come back. I believe in her. I believe in Laura so much that she loves seeing this, and she loved being a part of this, too. She’s gonna let him come back, I believe in it. Laura, let him come back,” Rankin said. “He will not be in no other colours but the green and gold — I can promise you that.”

General manager Ed Hervey has not planned to talk to Laura, but said he would if Fajardo wanted him to. The four-time Grey Cup champion — two with the double E as GM — believes those conversations are left to the family.

“Cody knows how I feel about him, and I don’t mince words, I’m not a BS-er. Of course, we want to have Cody back, and Cody has to want to be back. Last year, we’re talking retirement. We haven’t even had a chance to sit there and talk,” Hervey said.

“I don’t talk about contracts during the season with the guys because it really takes away the focus. We’ll have a chance to go through that in the next couple of weeks. We’ll have a chance to sit down in the exit meetings and discuss the priorities moving forward — the priorities that he has, the priorities for this organization, the priorities for this football team, and the priorities for the depth of this roster.”

Fajardo seems to be priority No. 1 for Edmonton as the Elks enter the offseason as champions thanks in large part to the quarterback who has etched his name among the franchise greats with a Grey Cup title.

3DownNation Newsletter Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3pm. Email Address Subscribe → By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy . Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.