Lack of explosive offence, shaky defence sinks Montreal Alouettes in Grey Cup loss (& seven other thoughts)

Photo: Reuben Polansky/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Montreal Alouettes had a shot at redemption. After failing to win last year’s Grey Cup with an injured quarterback, the Als took on the Edmonton Elks for all the marbles. They failed to capitalize on that opportunity, as Edmonton won 37-30. Below are my thoughts on the game.

Shot at redemption

Last year’s Alouettes loss left a bad taste in the team’s mouth, especially after a Shea Patterson fumble at the one-yard line prevented Montreal from potentially tying the game in the fourth quarter.

This year, a combination of a lack of explosive plays offensively and a defence that simply wasn’t good enough led to the Als losing a second straight Grey Cup.

Some explosives missing for Davis Alexander

The Als could finally count on a healthy Davis Alexander for the biggest game of the year. After finishing last year’s Grey Cup on one leg, he entered this year’s game fully healthy.

He started things off with two well-built, methodical drives, helping the Als score their first 10 points. He can thank Elks defensive end Malik Carney, who gifted him a first down on the second drive, but regardless, Alexander looked like the 2026 M.O.P. he deservedly is to start the game.

The Elks made some adjustments, but he still finished the half 14-of-20 for 151 yards. He made some bold throws along the way that resulted in big gains for his team.

He then started the second half with an explosive drive that allowed the Als to regain the lead. However, the rest of the game wasn’t up to his standards.

The receivers had issues against Edmonton’s coverage, and Alexander missed some pockets. He also couldn’t convert a third down.

Tough for the defence

Noel Thorpe’s game plan didn’t work very well in the first half. Whatever he was throwing at Cody Fajardo, the veteran had an answer, allowing him to extend drives either with completions or with his legs. At halftime, Fajardo had 91 passing yards and 22 rushing yards.

The rushing defence wasn’t good enough against either Fajardo or Justin Rankin. The running back averaged almost six yards per carry. Mustafa Johnson, who was dealing with an ankle injury, didn’t suit up for the Als, which obviously didn’t help, but the performance still wasn’t good enough.

The start of the second half wasn’t any better. Fajardo marched down the field as Noel Thorpe’s defence had no answer for either the passing or rushing attack. The following drive also led to Edmonton points.

From there, Don Callis made a great play to force a fumble and allow the Als to recover the ball, but a lot of damage had already been done.

Special teams

Last week, the Alouettes gave returner Trey Vaval way too much space on punts, and he took full advantage of it. The Most Outstanding Special Teams Player often had 10 to 15 yards before facing the first Alouettes defender, or simply had a clear path in front of him.

On Sunday, the Als needed to be better and at least tie the special teams battle, especially considering Mark Kilam’s specialty is that aspect of the game. It didn’t start well, as Montrell Washington returned the opening kickoff for 78 yards.

From there, things got better as the game went on. Mekhi Mews had some interesting returns, while the Elks had to turn to ShunDerrick Powell after Washington got injured.

Backup issues

The Als seem to have issues whenever the backup quarterback gets meaningful reps in the Grey Cup.

In 2023, Caleb Evans was stuffed at the one-yard line before halftime. Last year, Patterson fumbled at the goal line. This year, it was Evans once again who missed a glorious opportunity.

On a second-and-short, the Als ran a trick passing play, and he missed a wide-open Tyson Philpot. Had the completion been made, it would have been a touchdown, and the Als would have retaken the lead.

At least Evans made up for it by scoring on a short-yardage play on the ensuing drive.

Rough start, answer in Alouettes fashion

In the Alouettes’ previous two playoff games, the 112th Grey Cup and last year’s East Final, the team had a slow start followed by a resurgence. It was enough to propel the team to the biggest game of the year in 2026, but it was definitely a focal point going into the final matchup.

Let’s just say the start was even worse this time.

Edmonton won the coin toss and decided to receive the ball right away. It was a very good decision, as the Elks returned the opening kickoff for 78 yards and scored a touchdown three plays later.

The Alouettes answered with an eight-play, 79-yard drive that was capped off by an outstanding 26-yard catch-and-run by Tyson Philpot. He made at least five Edmonton players miss tackles on the play.

Just like that, it was a tie game.

Explosive offensive second-half start

Alexander started the second half like a man on a mission. He took matters into his own hands with two long runs, one for a first down and another for the touchdown. The Als quickly regained the lead.

Unfortunately for him, his defence let him down on the following drive.

RIP 55-yard line

Barring any unforeseen event, this was the final game with the goalposts at the goal line and the iconic Canadian 55-yard line.

I will miss it.

It was one of the many iconic elements that made the CFL uniquely Canadian. In French, there is a saying: Donner la chance au coureur. It can loosely be translated as “give it a chance,” meaning you should give something new an opportunity before making any definitive judgment.

I’ll admit that I’m still not convinced about these changes at this point, but I might have a different opinion by the end of next season.