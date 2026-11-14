CFL interest in Atlantic Canada expansion has not waned

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CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston may have left some lobster roll crumbs to follow regarding potential expansion to Atlantic Canada.

Johnston was asked if the three-down league has had any communication with Canadian Premier League soccer team owner Derek Martin, who has put forth a proposal to build a permanent — and privately funded — stadium at the Wanderers Grounds.

“I’m not going to comment on any discussions that may be going on in terms of potential expansion,” Johnston said on Friday.

The commish was then questioned about why the CFL would not have interest in a potential stadium project within a walkable distance to downtown Halifax.

“We’re not going to comment on any potential future expansion opportunities,” Johnston reiterated.

Martin’s proposal includes paying $100 million to build a new stadium, underground parking lot, and training facility. In exchange, the Wanderers owner has asked the city to give him a 99-year lease over a portion of Halifax Common land. That proposed venue could seat 10,500 for sporting events and 17,500 for concerts, but could be expandable. It would have enough space for a Canadian football field.

“I wish that they could get something done in Atlantic Canada. It’s the most passionate place in Canada. Outta everywhere I’ve been, Atlantic Canada has the most pride in everything that they do. I think I carry that a little bit in my game as well,” Dartmouth, Nova Scotia native Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund said.

“I’m so grateful and thankful to be there and to be able to represent that wonderful place. I think they need to get it done. I hope they do. For the people, for the kids out there. I grew up, I didn’t have a CFL team to watch. First game that I saw, I was in right here at McMahon. I really hope they can get that done for the people.”

The Wanderers Grounds currently has a temporary facility with no running water. Portable toilets are used along with aluminum benches, locker rooms housed in converted shipping containers, and lighting that is inadequate for night games.

Approved in 2017, the pop-up venue has hosted CPL soccer matches since 2019, and Halifax Tides matches since 2025. Capacity was expanded from 6,500 to 7,500 last year.

“As has been discussed for years, Atlantic Canada would be an outstanding home for a future franchise in the CFL. It’s such a fantastic sports market. It truly takes us coast to coast,” Johnston said.

“We’ve seen with Touchdown Atlantic the success that we can have there. Certainly, our interest in that region has not waned simply because we were discussing other markets.”

Just because the CFL has been focused on Quebec City expansion doesn’t mean other cities such as Halifax have been forgotten.

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