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Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Zach Collaros undecided on CFL future, reveals contract talks broke off with Blue Bombers

Photo courtesy: Vincent Ethier/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Zach Collaros has yet to make a decision regarding the future of his playing career, though he did reveal an interesting tidbit during his year-end press conference on Sunday: he and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers were negotiating a new contract earlier this year.

By the sounds of it, it may have even been a two-year extension, which would have tied him to the team through age 40. The deal was never finalized, and he remains a pending free agent.

“In the beginning of the season, the first four weeks, we were having discussions here in the building about getting something done before for the injury in Hamilton. I thought I was going to play another couple years, so everything changes day to day, and things happen, and we’ll see,” said Collaros.

“We haven’t touched base (regarding an extension) since then, but things change as the season goes on, obviously, on both sides.”

The injury occurred during Winnipeg’s win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats near the start of July. Collaros hurt his neck when strong-side linebacker Reggie Stubblefield came unblocked on a blitz and sacked him for a seven-yard loss. The veteran passer missed the team’s next four games, and eventually returned in August.

Collaros missed time due to three different injuries this season — a neck injury in the summer, a head injury in the fall, and a recent ribs injury. He was unable to play in the East Semi-Final against the Toronto Argonauts and was a game-time decision for the East Final against the Montreal Alouettes. He ended up playing the whole game, completing 21-of-27 pass attempts for 228 yards in a 33-23 loss.

The 38-year-old declined to specify the severity of the injury to his ribs, other than to reiterate that he was unable to play last week. He also said he’s not sure what his decision-making process will look like this offseason, though it doesn’t sound like he’s in a hurry to make a call.

“I’ve been getting a lot more messages from old coaches and old teammates,” he said. “Dennis McPhee, who was our D-line coach in Hamilton, sent me a message last night. It’s like,Ron Lancaster always said, “Don’t make any decisions ’til January.”‘ Lancaster is a legend, so I should probably heed his advice.”

The three-time Grey Cup champion and two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player said he thoroughly enjoyed this season despite middling on-field results. He was reunited with offensive coordinator Tommy Condell, under whom he’d previously played in Hamilton.

I love Tommy, I love his family, I love the person that he is,” said Collaros.I think he’s the best play-caller I’ve ever played for. He’s the best coordinator I’ve ever played for. It’s not really close.”

Winnipeg’s offence was far from dominant this season, ranking seventh league-wide in scoring, net yardage, and yards per play. The unit also finished fifth in rushing yardage, eighth in passing yardage, and ninth in passing touchdowns and sacks allowed.

When asked what needs what it will take to fix the offence in 2027, Collaros offered an intriguing response.

We’ve gotta score more touchdowns, obviously, and some things that are not up to me.

Collaros and Dru Brown are Winnipeg’s two pending free agents at quarterback, as Bryce Perkins and Taylor Elgersma remain under contract beyond this year. 3DownNation will report the club’s full free agent list on Monday.

Collaros threw for 2,989 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions during the regular season, going 7-5 as a starter. Brown went 2-4, throwing for 1,687 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Their passer ratings — 100.5 and 98.3, respectively — are nearly identical.

It seems possible that one or both could be back with the Blue Bombers in 2027, though that remains to be seen.

For now, Collaros has a big decision to make.

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John Hodge is a longtime Canadian football reporter, insider, and podcaster for 3DownNation. Based in Winnipeg, Hodge is also a freelance television and radio broadcaster.

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