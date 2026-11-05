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Saskatchewan Roughriders

Green Cast: stitching in CFL field changes at Mosaic Stadium

Green Cast 2026

This week on the 3Down Green Cast, Joel Gasson and John Fraser discuss the Riders West Semi-Final loss to the Lions, what they should do with Trevor Harris, the decision to stitch in the CFL’s new field dimensions at Mosaic Stadium and this weekend’s division finals.

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Next Games Saturday, November 7

From 3DownNation Experts

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3DownNation Podcast

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