Montreal Alouettes QB Davis Alexander wins CFL’s Most Outstanding Player

Photo courtesy: Minas Panagiotakis/CFL.

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander has won the CFL’s George Reed Most Outstanding Player award for the 2026 season.

The former Portland State Viking is the seventh Montreal player to capture the honour, alongside Pat Abbruzzi (1955), Hal Patterson (1956), George Dixon (1962), David Green (1979), Mike Pringle (1998) and Anthony Calvillo (2003, 2008-09).

Alexander received 40 of a possible 52 first-place votes and finished in the top two on every ballot. Alouettes teammate Tyson Philpot and Edmonton Elks’ quarterback Cody Fajardo were the other two finalists for the award. Selections were made by members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC).

The Gig Harbor, Wash., native became the second Alouette to pass for 5,000+ yards, joining legend Anthony Calvillo. Across 16 starts, he compiled 5,257 yards and a 72.1 completion percentage, while throwing 35 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Alexander led the league with 37 completions of 30+ yards.

The CFL no longer recognizes award winners at a traditional awards ceremony. Instead, players are surprised with their accolades by their teammates in recorded videos. Alexander and Philpot, who won Most Outstanding Canadian, surprised each other with their awards during a team photo.

THE CFL’S MOST DYNAMIC DUO, DAVIS ALEXANDER AND TYSON PHILPOT‼️ Congratulations to QB Davis Alexander and WR Tyson Philpot for being named the 2026 George Reed Most Outstanding Player and the 2026 Most Outstanding Canadian. @MTLAlouettes https://t.co/JpV0xX0kjB — CFL (@CFL) November 5, 2026

Full results for the award voting process can be found below. Media ballots have been made public.

2026 MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER – COMPLETE RESULTS

​(Name | 1st-2nd-3rd votes | Total points of a max 260)

1) Davis Alexander (MTL) | 40-12-0 | 236 points 2) Tyson Philpot (MTL) | 12-30-4 | 154 3) Cody Fajardo (EDM) | 0-4-11 | 23 4) Nathan Rourke (BC) | 0-1-18 | 21 5) Vernon Adams Jr. (CGY) | 0-1-6 | 9 6) Chad Kelly (TOR) | 0-2-3 | 9 7) Trevor Harris (SSK) | 0-1-3 | 6 8) Brady Oliveira (WPG) | 0-0-4 | 4 9) Adarius Pickett (TOR) | 0-1-0 | 3 10) Clarence Hicks (CGY) | 0-0-1 | 1 11) Justin Rankin (EDM) | 0-0-1 | 1 12) Tyler Snead (MTL) | 0-0-1 | 1