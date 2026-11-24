Photo: Ottawa Redblacks. Photo edit: 3DownNation.

The Calgary Stampeders have interviewed William Fields for their vacant defensive coordinator position, sources have told 3DownNation.

The 48-year-old most recently served as the defensive coordinator with the Ottawa Redblacks. He was relieved of his duties in August amid an 0-7 start after originally joining the team in 2025.

The native of McKeesport, Pa. spent the previous three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, helping them win two Grey Cups. He was the club’s secondary coach in 2022 and co-defensive coordinator in 2024.

Fields got his first coaching position at Simon Fraser University in 2014, and joined the B.C. Lions as an assistant defensive backs coach the following year. He then had stints with the Montreal Alouettes, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Edmonton Elks, Tampa Bay Vipers, and Peru State Bobcats before joining the Boatmen.

The five-foot-eight, 175-pounder played defensive back in the CFL for six seasons as a member of the Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He recorded 223 total tackles, 38 pass knockdowns, 13 interceptions, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one sack over 87 career regular-season games, and helped Calgary win the Grey Cup in 2001.

The Stampeders announced on Tuesday that Bob Slowik would not return to the team in 2027 after a two-year stint as defensive coordinator. In 2026, his unit finished eighth league-wide in offensive points allowed (566), net yards allowed (7,396), and yards allowed per play (7.41).

Calgary has reportedly sought permission to interview B.C. Lions assistant coaches Ryan Phillips and Mark Washington for the role.

The Calgary Stampeders finished fifth in the West Division standings at 9-9 in 2026, missing the playoffs for the second time in the last three years.

Defensive lineman Clarence Hicks was a finalist for Most Outstanding Defensive Player, while returner Tyreik McAllister was a finalist for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player. The team had two All-CFL selections, including offensive lineman Christy Nkanu and Hicks.

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