Photo: Edmonton Elks

Even surrounded by jubilant, drunken giants, Dwayne Mandrusiak wasn’t hard to spot.

The frothing sea of champagne and cigar smoke seemed to part around the diminutive former equipment manager as he made his way across the Edmonton Elks’ locker room following Sunday’s Grey Cup victory. At regular intervals, he was stopped by players, each of whom leaned down to speak to him with reverence amidst the pandemonium.

For some, it was a gesture of respect and appreciation. For others, it was a callback to a message he had delivered to them earlier in the week.

“Guys kept coming up and touching my ring,” he told 3DownNation, gesturing to the glittering prize from 2015 on his right hand. “I said, ‘Be greedy. Get as many as you can.'”

Once the jewellers finish crafting this year’s edition, Mandrusiak will have 12 such rings; the spoils of one of the most illustrious careers in CFL history. When it comes to Grey Cups, he may just be the world’s leading expert. And in his expert opinion, Edmonton’s 37-30 upset of the Montreal Alouettes was among the greatest he’s ever been a part of.

“It was hard on an old man. It’s one of the most exciting ones. This was way too much fun,” he said, grinning from ear to ear.

“This is the second time we’ve gone 10 years between Grey Cups, and you almost forget how good it feels to win. I have lots of friends over on the Montreal side. I feel bad for them, but I’m so happy for the Thompson family, who saved this club, and now we’re being rewarded.”

Not too long ago, it seemed as if Mandrusiak’s ring tally was going to be artificially capped at 11. After 49 seasons of service with the club, he was unceremoniously let go amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. No satisfactory public explanation was ever given for why team management, led by then-president Chris Presson and general manager Brock Sunderland, elected to part ways with their most legendary employee.

The move sparked a public outcry at the time and continued to hang over the struggling franchise in subsequent years as losses mounted and attendance dwindled. Mandrusiak’s departure was viewed as the catalyst for the darkest chapter in the history of Edmonton football; the severing of the soul from arguably the league’s most storied organization.

It was not until 2025, after the failing team was sold to private owners Larry and Deb Thompson, that Mandrusiak was brought back into the fold and given a chance to complete a 50th season. Now, the double E is reigning over the CFL once again.

“It’s not a coincidence. The people that forced him out did not buy into the things that Edmonton stood for,” said general manager Ed Hervey post-game. “Whatever caused someone to force Dwayne Mandrusiak out was idiotic. I’ll say it. It was not in the best interest of this organization. It was probably that someone’s feelings got hurt, and something happened. I don’t care who it was. If they have a problem with what I’m saying, they know how to get in contact with me.”

“Getting rid of Dwayne Mandrusiak was such an idiot move for this organization and all those who were involved and responsible for it. I’m glad that he is able to celebrate a Grey Cup tonight, as he should with the turnaround of this organization.”

At the time of his termination, Mandrusiak publicly stated that he might never watch an Elks game again. In his 60s and battling Parkinson’s disease, it cut deeply that he was not afforded the dignity that his legacy had earned.

“I jokingly said when I was let go that I bought a voodoo doll off of Amazon, and people thought it was true,” he laughed. “But you know what? I missed this club, and the Thompson family was nice enough to bring me back. This is just like it was when I was let go.”

Mandrusiak would not reveal the identity of the metaphorical voodoo doll, but it’s not hard to guess. It’s also not hard to ascertain the significance of this result to him and the hundreds of players he’s impacted over the years, including Hervey and team president Chris Morris.

“It means everything for them,” head coach Mark Kilam said at the podium. “I just saw Dwayne crying in the locker room when I dumped a beer on his head.”

Mandrusiak got his start working for the Green and Gold at just 14 years old, acting as a ball boy in 1973. He was an impactful presence through the team’s five-in-a-row Grey Cup dynasty and helped to shape the culture of excellence that earned Edmonton its “City of Champions” moniker.

His role now is that of community ambassador and club historian, though Hervey believes he is much more than that. He is the connective tissue between what the franchise once was and what they hope to be again.

“Dwayne Mandrusiak is so special. He’s the long-standing club historian. He’s able to pass on tradition. He tells stories to make sure players understand what it is to be here, what it is to live here, what it is to play here,” he explained. “Dwayne Mandrusiak’s presence here is so important; so important to us, so important to the Thompson family. For me to see him every day, it just reminds me of successful times.”

There may not be a need for a reminder right now since the successful times have come again, but Mandrusiak’s importance in the building will never wane.

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