Edmonton Elks bring back longtime equipment manager Dwayne Mandrusiak for 50th season

The Edmonton Elks are bringing back longtime equipment manager Dwayne Mandrusiak for a 50th seasons with the team as he’ll rejoin the club in what they’ve termed “a joint community and historian role.”

“I’m excited to return to the team where I had the best seat in the house for 49 years,” said Mandrusiak in a statement. “I’m grateful to the ownership group led by Larry and Deb Thompson and to president and CEO Chris Morris for bringing this together. I can’t wait to get to work during what is sure to be an exciting season.”

Mandrusiak started his career as a ball boy with the Green and Gold in 1973 and went on to spend 49 seasons with the team. He was on the sidelines for 18 Grey Cups and helped the team win 11 championships.

The EE Builders Wall of Honour inductee was unceremoniously let go by the Elks during the cancelled 2020 season, denying him a 50th season on the sideline. The move sparked a public outcry at the time and continued to hang over the struggling franchise in subsequent years as losses mounted and attendance dwindled.

“Dwayne’s return is an important step in respecting our roots and bringing an Edmonton icon back where he belongs,” said team president and CEO Chris Morris. “Dwayne’s career with the [Elks] and the accomplishments of those teams represented excellence, toughness, pride, and an unwavering commitment to the community we serve. We are so proud to bring Dwayne back as we celebrate a legacy that means so much to our alumni and community.”

Edmonton will close out its preseason schedule on Friday, May 30 against the B.C. Lions.