Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign Bo Levi Mitchell to contract extension

Photo courtesy: CFL.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed franchise quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell to a contract extension through 2028, the team announced on Friday. He was already under contract for 2027.

“Our commitment to Hamilton is to give this city a team it can be proud of and a team that can win championships. That starts with great players and strong leaders who share that goal,” said president of football operations Orlondo Steinauer in a statement.

“Since Bo arrived four years ago, he’s continued to work, compete and lead at a high level. He’s been a great teammate, has earned the respect of everyone in our organization and has embraced the Hamilton community. We’re proud to have him continue to lead us. His decision to stay, along with other key members, reflects the belief in what we’re building and the continued commitment from ownership to bringing a championship back to Hamilton.”

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The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (5-12) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (1-16) at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, October 24 with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. The Redblacks are coming off a dramatic win over the Toronto Argonauts that ended their 22-game losing skid, while the Tiger-Cats were on bye this past week.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.