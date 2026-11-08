‘That pissed me off’: Cody Fajardo credits criticism by CFL on TSN panelist Henoc Muamba for West Final performance

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The City of Edmonton is one game away from living up to its nickname for the first time in over a decade, and they have only one man to thank: Henoc Muamba.

The current CFL on TSN panelist was put on blast following the West Final by Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo, who credited a freezing cold pre-game take for inspiring his performance.

“Well, Henoc Muamba said he trusted Nathan Rourke with the ball with the game on the line more than me, so that pissed me off,” Fajardo said in a memorable post-game interview with sideline reporter Claire Hanna. “A lot of people doubt me, and that’s the motivation I need. The guys in that locker room believe in me, and that’s all that matters.”

History shows that it doesn’t take much for Fajardo to feel slighted, as the 34-year-old has openly claimed to be the CFL’s most disrespected player. However, he might just be justified in taking insult from Muamba’s comments, given that he has a Grey Cup game-winning drive under his belt. Rourke, on the other hand, has yet to win a West Final in three attempts with the B.C. Lions.

The Canadian QB’s latest loss came 28-16 against the Elks on Saturday, in no small part due to the play of Fajardo. The M.O.P. finalist completed 25-of-30 passes for 274 yards and one touchdown, while rushing 10 times for 84 yards and another score.

“Say what you want about him, Cody puts the team on his back all the time,” head coach Mark Kilam said at the podium. “I don’t think his reads were 100 percent, but when they’re not, he pulls the ball and he’s playing behind his shoulder pads. He just adds an element to our offence. He did a great job.”

Despite finishing first place in the West Division with a 13-5 record and playing in front of the largest home crowd of the CFL season, the Elks entered the West Final as short underdogs to the 10-8 Lions. Rourke had multiple opportunities to seize control of the game late, but ultimately came up short. He finished 23-of-39 passing for 328 yards, while running for 32 yards and a score.

Media consensus had pegged B.C. as the more dangerous offence in the matchup, and Fajardo was delighted to prove them wrong.

“We’re Grey Cup crashers. Everyone had their perfect Grey Cup set, and we had a different thought. I’m so proud of this team,” he said. “That’s a hell of a B.C. Lions team. They made it really hard on us. All three phases showed up tonight. I couldn’t be more proud. The city turned out for us. It was so damn incredible and electric in this building.”

The deciding offensive play of the game came midway through the fourth quarter, when Fajardo found Austin Mack streaking towards the post for a 23-yard touchdown strike. Knocked to the ground while delivering the throw, the Nevada product only heard his crowning achievement.

“I didn’t see it. I laid on the ground and listened to 40,000 cheer, and I knew we scored there,” he said. “Austin Mack, I told him there’s a reason why he’s here. Let’s go back to the Grey Cup.”

The touchdown pass sets Edmonton on a collision course with the Montreal Alouettes in the 113th Grey Cup next week. Mack and Fajardo worked together to deliver the Als a CFL title in 2023, only to each be cast aside by the organization over the next few years.

The TSN panel should be safe from extra scrutiny in the coming days, as fresh motivation won’t be hard to come by.

“That team let go of us, and we’re going to be excited to go see them next week,” Mack admitted. “Me and 7, we’re going to be fired up.”

“What better story than playing Montreal in the Grey Cup?” Fajardo said. “That’s a great football team. I’ve got a lot of respect for that organization. It’s gonna be a hell of a week.”

The 113th Grey Cup will take place on Sunday, November 15, at McMahon Stadium in Calgary. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET.

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