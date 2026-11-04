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Ripple effect: Davis Alexander, Nathan Rourke take notice of Chad Kelly’s landmark CFL contract

Graphic: 3DownNation (Photos: B.C. Lions | Guang Quan | Montreal Alouettes)

Chad Kelly isn’t the only CFL quarterback with a smile on his face thanks to his lucrative new contract extension. The two pivots most likely to join him in the $1 million club are plenty pleased as well.

“I’m happy for him, too. I’m happy for everybody,” Montreal Alouettes QB Davis Alexander recently told local media. “It’s a big contract, and kind of groundbreaking stuff, and reset, I feel like, a little bit of the quarterback market. I’m happy. I feel like it’s kind of an unheard-of deal, so cool to see the momentum, the league moving that way.”

Kelly’s landmark deal with the Toronto Argonauts, which was negotiated by Saskatoon-based agent Chris Lambiris, is worth $5,555,250 in hard money over the next five years, with possible incentives up to $5,805,250. The 32-year-old will earn $1,041,050 in hard money in 2027, with increases in each subsequent season, making him the highest-paid CFL player in the salary cap era.

B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke was the CFL’s highest-paid player in 2026, earning $684,700 in hard money. Though the Canadian star has been critical of Kelly in the past, he is more than happy to pass off his title as the league’s top earner.

“I think it’s ultimately a positive thing. I think Chad has shown that he’s an extremely talented player and someone that the organization believes in, and obviously done a lot of great things over there. Very deserving,” Rourke said.

“Hopefully it’s a reflection that it can trickle down to everybody else as well. I’m thankful that I don’t have to answer to being the highest-paid player anymore. That is something I never really welcomed; gladly pass that one off. But hopefully, the stuff with the salary cap and the stuff with the new TV deals and stuff like that can be a step where we can talk about minimums, and we can talk about pensions, and we can talk injury stuff for all players. Hopefully this is a sign of what’s to come.”

Kelly has been a difference-maker for the Argos when healthy and eligible to play, winning the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player award in 2023. After throwing for 5,067 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions this season, he had the leverage to reset the quarterback market as a pending free agent.

His new contract reflects anticipated rises in the league’s salary cap, which are expected to be substantial once the current collective bargaining agreement’s revenue-growth sharing model can account for new broadcast deals with TSN and DAZN. The eye-popping figures could serve as an effective marketing tool for the CFL with new recruits and a deterrent for top talent departing south of the border. For now, Toronto is only making an educated guess on what potential growth will be.

“I think there’s both sides of that where you’re starting to see the money go up. I think that’s a good tale of maybe what the cap space is supposed to look like, because none of us know about the cap space and what it’s supposed to look like,” Alexander said. “You can only do projections, and everyone’s got a different projection. It’s definitely a great thing for the league, and just make sure it works out.”

“I could definitely see that (stopping players from testing the NFL). I think you should feel blessed and feel thankful to play in this league regardless. It’s such a great league, and we put out such a great product.”

Despite the uncertain financial picture, some believe that Kelly could have earned even more had he reached the open market and sparked a legitimate bidding. That has already led to speculation regarding what Alexander and Rourke will command on their next deals, given that both are younger than Kelly and have achieved their M.O.P. peaks more recently — Rourke won the award in 2025, while Alexander is the heavy favourite to take home the trophy this year.

Unlike the Argos, the Lions and Alouettes have the luxury of time on their side when weighing what to pay their star quarterbacks. Both players remain under contract through 2028, with Rourke slated to earn $699,700 in hard money next year and Alexander entitled to $464,000. While there is an incentive to sign each to an extension early, neither is ready to say that they want to match — or exceed — Kelly’s compensation.

“I’m still under contract for two more years after this, so we’ll figure it out whenever that day comes,” Alexander smiled.

“Probably something that I’ll look into after the season is done,” Rourke echoed.

The most immediate beneficiaries from Kelly’s contract will be current pending free agent quarterbacks, chief among them Trevor Harris of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 40-year-old is undecided about whether he will continue playing after the Riders’ early playoff exit, but could be in line for a substantial pay raise if he elects to return.

Harris led the CFL in passing yardage this season while earning $506,300, and could be a top target for the Ottawa Redblacks or any other quarterback needy team. He indicated that he has yet to fully digest the implications of Kelly’s contract, but chuckled knowingly when told it wasn’t too late to cash in.

“Nathan and I are both still in our prime, so let’s not age me yet.”

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J.C. Abbott is a University of British Columbia graduate and high school football coach. He covers the CFL, B.C. Lions, CFL Draft and the three-down league's Global initiative.

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