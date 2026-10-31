Connect with us

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts believe Chad Kelly injury occurred on strip-sack touchdown in East Semi-Final

Photo: Guang Quan/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Toronto Argonauts’ quarterback Chad Kelly didn’t have an ideal end to his season on Saturday in the East Semi-Final.

Facing off against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with a fourth quarter lead, Kelly grabbed at his right shoulder with around 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after completing what seemed like a routine out route to David Ungerer III.

Kelly signalled for the team’s medical staff immediately, forcing Nick Arbuckle into the game as his replacement. Fresh off signing the richest contract extension in the CFL’s salary cap era, Kelly did not return to the game.

The injury appeared to occur in the third quarter, when Kelly was stripped by defensive lineman Michael Fletcher and defensive end David Reese returned the loose ball 58 yards for a touchdown.

Argonauts’ head coach Mike Miller did not offer specifics on Kelly’s injury, though it does appear that he suffered the flare up after a hit on the previous drive.

“I believe [he was hurt on that play]. I haven’t talked to our trainers beyond that. (He) wasn’t able to go back in,” Miller told reporters postgame. “I’m always truthful. … That’s all the information [I have]. I have no information at all on the condition he’s in.”

Kelly was not available to the media postgame due to the injury. He finished the day 18-of-30 for 193 yards with a first-half touchdown to Tyler Kahmann.

Arbuckle wasn’t able to get much going in relief, going two-of-six for 25 yards, 18 of which came on one completion to Isaiah Smith. Toronto led 22-17 when Kelly exited the game but lost 25-22.

“I was aware that [Kelly’s] shoulder wasn’t feeling great,” said Arbuckle. “His arm got pulled back as he was throwing the deep ball that turned into the fumble.”

Outside of Arbuckle, several Argonauts players didn’t seem to have much information regarding their starting quarterback.

“I don’t even know, I was just tuned into the game,” strong-side linebacker Adarius Pickett said. “I just knew he was out of the game and we had to go.”

Injuries to Argonauts quarterbacks have been commonplace in recent playoff runs.

Kelly went down in the East Final in 2024 with a leg injury, and Arbuckle led the team to a win in his place. In 2022, Kelly himself was thrust into the Grey Cup after McLeod Bethel-Thompson went down, and made a few key plays to generate a victory.

“We had a similar situation like that before,” receiver Damonte Coxie added. “We can’t just panic. Nick did a good job of coming back, coming in, and doing what he did.”

“No matter who’s in the huddle, you just kind of give’r your all,” offensive lineman Peter Nicastro said. “Whoever’s in there, you just play the next play.”

Miller reiterated his decision to play Arbuckle throughout the rest of the fourth quarter on Saturday.

“Nick was the guy,” he said.

Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea discounted the idea that Kelly’s injury benefitted his squad.

“Nick Arbuckle’s been an MVP of the Grey Cup,” he said, referencing the quarterback’s win over Winnipeg two years ago.

Winnipeg advanced to the East Final against the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, November 7, while the Argonauts were eliminated from postseason contention.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3pm.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

Adam Laskaris is a Toronto-based reporter who first got his start winning a Toronto Public Library short story contest at age five. He has experience covering a wide variety of sports, and currently focuses on the Argonauts and CFL topics at large.

Today's Games Saturday, October 31

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Chad Kelly ends NFL aspirations, touts Toronto as best city in North America

John Hodge

Winnipeg Blue Bombers shock Argonauts to win East Semi-Final (& nine other thoughts)

JC Abbott

Darnell Sankey believes lack of Grey Cup experience makes B.C. Lions ‘even more deadly’ to Riders

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Mike O’Shea lacks understanding of basic math

B.C. Lions

Darnell Sankey believes lack of Grey Cup experience makes B.C. Lions ‘even more deadly’ to Riders

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: East & West Semi-Final

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks sign general manager Ed Hervey to contract extension

Edmonton Elks

CFL unveils three finalists for 2026 Coach of the Year

Calgary Stampeders

Nathan Rourke, Davis Alexander headline 2026 Divisional All-CFL selections

Dave Dickenson

Calgary Stampeders

Dave Dickenson back with Calgary Stampeders for 2027

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders ‘losing sleep’ ahead of West Semi-Final clash with B.C. Lions

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Andrew McInnis’ CFL picks: Toronto can take advantage of Winnipeg’s quarterback questions

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers shock Argonauts to win East Semi-Final (& nine other thoughts)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Mike Miller would like ’15 guys on the field’ to stop ‘future Hall of Famer’ Brady Oliveira

June Jones

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Former Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones dead at 73

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats enter offseason with 20 pending free agents

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts believe Chad Kelly injury occurred on strip-sack touchdown in East Semi-Final

Jim Kelly Pinball Clemons Doug Flutie

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly heeding advice from Hall of Fame uncle Jim for Toronto Argonauts’ playoff test

Brett Rypien

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks add veteran NFL QB, nephew of Canadian-born Super Bowl MVP to negotiation list

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie expects Ottawa Redblacks to hire new de facto GM

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sign Lorenzo Burns to contract extension

Montreal Alouettes

3DownNation CFL power rankings: bring on the Grey Cup playoffs

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders stick in West Division, Winnipeg Blue Bombers to crossover as CFL playoff bracket finalized

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions to host 2026 CFL West Semi-Final

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Riders get what Corey Mace wanted, but beware the Lions at BC Place (& other thoughts)

Calgary Stampeders

Let the wait commence: Calgary Stampeders need help after beating B.C. (& five other thoughts)

Jack Coan

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders to start Jack Coan, rest Trevor Harris against Elks

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers can clinch playoff spots in Week 20

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions clinch 2026 CFL playoff berth with win over Redblacks

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks owner Deb Thompson encourages fans to set aside name change grievances, return for playoffs

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts make 15 roster changes against Alouettes

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Zach Collaros wants to continue CFL career in 2027

Josh Hagerty

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions release Josh Hagerty after internal review

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sell out East Final

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers clinch final 2026 CFL playoff spot

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders release kicker Dawson Hodge

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders could play Trevor Harris despite playoff clinch

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes flip the script, crush Blue Bombers to clinch East Division (& eight other thoughts)

Saskatchewan Roughriders

‘Call me delirious’: Trevor Harris still believes in Saskatchewan Roughriders despite late-season frustrations

Kendy Charles

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders release three

3DownNation Podcast

CFL East & West Semi-Final picks

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for the East and West Semi-Finals. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Analyzing Chad Kelly's $1 million per year contract extension with Toronto Argonauts

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott break down the five-year contract extension between Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. The trio analyze which side got the better deal, what it means for both parties,…

All access: Chad Kelly signs five-year contract extension with Toronto Argonauts

Justin Dunk goes one-on-one with Chris Lambiris, who negotiated a ground-breaking five-year contract extension between franchise quarterback Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. Listeners will also hear the media scrums from Kelly, Argonauts general manager…

CFL playoff matchups, Redblacks hire Morreale, year-end awards

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the finalized CFL playoff picture, the Ottawa Redblacks hiring Mike Morreale as their new president, a change to year-end awards, the level of play from young quarterbacks…

Week 21 CFL picks and predictions

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for Week 21 in the Canadian Football League. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Ottawa Redblacks president Mike Morreale shares vision for future

Mike Morreale shares how he came to become the new president of the Ottawa Redblacks, the review process he'll undertake for the team's coaching and personnel staff, how he plans to connect with the local…

Kareame Cotton moving up U Sports record book with Windsor Lancers

Kareame Cotton sits down with 3DownNation reporter John Hodge to discuss how he came to join the Windsor Lancers, and what's allowed him to reach the record book as a first-year starter at quarterback. Inquiries:…

Redblacks finally win, Argos botch clock, Elks and Riders clinch

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the Ottawa Redblacks finally winning their first game of 2026, the Toronto Argonauts botching their late-game clock management, the Edmonton Elks clinching first place in the West…

View all episodes →

 


Our Top Stories