Toronto Argonauts believe Chad Kelly injury occurred on strip-sack touchdown in East Semi-Final

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Toronto Argonauts’ quarterback Chad Kelly didn’t have an ideal end to his season on Saturday in the East Semi-Final.

Facing off against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with a fourth quarter lead, Kelly grabbed at his right shoulder with around 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after completing what seemed like a routine out route to David Ungerer III.

Kelly signalled for the team’s medical staff immediately, forcing Nick Arbuckle into the game as his replacement. Fresh off signing the richest contract extension in the CFL’s salary cap era, Kelly did not return to the game.

The injury appeared to occur in the third quarter, when Kelly was stripped by defensive lineman Michael Fletcher and defensive end David Reese returned the loose ball 58 yards for a touchdown.

Argonauts’ head coach Mike Miller did not offer specifics on Kelly’s injury, though it does appear that he suffered the flare up after a hit on the previous drive.

“I believe [he was hurt on that play]. I haven’t talked to our trainers beyond that. (He) wasn’t able to go back in,” Miller told reporters postgame. “I’m always truthful. … That’s all the information [I have]. I have no information at all on the condition he’s in.”

Kelly was not available to the media postgame due to the injury. He finished the day 18-of-30 for 193 yards with a first-half touchdown to Tyler Kahmann.

Arbuckle wasn’t able to get much going in relief, going two-of-six for 25 yards, 18 of which came on one completion to Isaiah Smith. Toronto led 22-17 when Kelly exited the game but lost 25-22.

“I was aware that [Kelly’s] shoulder wasn’t feeling great,” said Arbuckle. “His arm got pulled back as he was throwing the deep ball that turned into the fumble.”

Outside of Arbuckle, several Argonauts players didn’t seem to have much information regarding their starting quarterback.

“I don’t even know, I was just tuned into the game,” strong-side linebacker Adarius Pickett said. “I just knew he was out of the game and we had to go.”

Injuries to Argonauts quarterbacks have been commonplace in recent playoff runs.

Kelly went down in the East Final in 2024 with a leg injury, and Arbuckle led the team to a win in his place. In 2022, Kelly himself was thrust into the Grey Cup after McLeod Bethel-Thompson went down, and made a few key plays to generate a victory.

“We had a similar situation like that before,” receiver Damonte Coxie added. “We can’t just panic. Nick did a good job of coming back, coming in, and doing what he did.”

“No matter who’s in the huddle, you just kind of give’r your all,” offensive lineman Peter Nicastro said. “Whoever’s in there, you just play the next play.”

Miller reiterated his decision to play Arbuckle throughout the rest of the fourth quarter on Saturday.

“Nick was the guy,” he said.

Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea discounted the idea that Kelly’s injury benefitted his squad.

“Nick Arbuckle’s been an MVP of the Grey Cup,” he said, referencing the quarterback’s win over Winnipeg two years ago.

Winnipeg advanced to the East Final against the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, November 7, while the Argonauts were eliminated from postseason contention.

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