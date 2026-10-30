Edmonton Elks sign general manager Ed Hervey to contract extension

Photo courtesy: Edmonton Elks.

The Edmonton Elks have signed vice president of football operations & general manager Ed Hervey to a contract extension. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The announcement comes after Edmonton signed head coach Mark Kilam to an extension earlier this week.

Hervey has spent six seasons across two stints leading the Elks’ football operations. Over that time, he has compiled a 60-48 record — including an impressive 49-23 mark in the years following his first season overhauling the roster.

In his second season since his return to Edmonton, the Elks have gone worst-to-first in the CFL’s West Division with a 13-5 record and are hosting their first home playoff game since 2015. Just 18 current players were on the team prior to Hervey’s return in 2025.

“When Ed Hervey returned to Edmonton, he took on an incredibly challenging assignment,” Elks president and CEO Chris Morris said in a statement. “This is an organization with a proud history and exceptionally high expectations, but one that had experienced years of frustration and some of the lowest points in its history. In just two short years, Ed has assembled and led an outstanding group of people who have fundamentally transformed the culture of our football operations and restored a standard of excellence that our organization and our community expect and deserve.

What Ed has accomplished goes well beyond wins and losses. He has helped rebuild the foundation of this football club, creating a culture of accountability, commitment, and shared purpose. Most importantly, he has helped make the Edmonton Elks an organization that our community can once again embrace, believe in and be proud of.

We are incredibly fortunate to have Ed leading our football operations, and I am excited about what we will continue to build together in the years ahead.”

“I sincerely thank the Thompson family and Chris Morris for believing in me and for their continued support,” Hervey said as part of the announcement. “I am grateful for this opportunity and humbled by the responsibility of leading our Football Operations Department. We have a clear vision for the future, and I remain committed to working tirelessly with our staff and our players to build a championship-calibre team and a culture of sustained success for the Edmonton Elks. Our fans deserve a winner, and we will continue to do everything in our power to bring a championship back to Edmonton.”

A veteran of nearly two decades in CFL football operations departments, Hervey rejoined the Double E in November of 2024 after three seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2022-2024). The stop was his third stint as a CFL GM, after four seasons in Edmonton (2013-2016) and two seasons with the B.C. Lions (2018-2019).

Hervey played the entirety of his eight-year CFL career (1999-2006) with Edmonton, suiting up in 188 CFL games before transitioning into a scouting role with the Green and Gold in 2007.

The Houston, Texas native ascended to his GM role with Edmonton in 2013, eventually building a team that went 14-4 in 2015 and captured the 103rd Grey Cup with a 26-20 win over the Ottawa Redblacks.

Overall, Hervey has an 81-81 record as a CFL general manager.

The Edmonton Elks (13-5) are on bye until the West Final, which is scheduled for Saturday, November 7. The team will host the winner of the West Semi-Final between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and B.C. Lions.