Tyler Kahmann named 2026 CFL Most Outstanding Rookie

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Toronto Argonauts receiver Tyler Kahmann has been named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie for the 2026 season.

The Haysville, Kan., native is the sixth Argonaut to receive the award and the first since Qwan’tez Stiggers in 2023.

Kahmann received 30 of a possible 52 first-place votes and finished in the top three on 44 ballots. B.C. Lions linebacker Parker McKenna and Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ defensive back Major Williams were the other two finalists for the award. Selections were made by members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC).

The Emporia State product was one of four Argonauts receivers to reach 1,000+ yards on the season. He finished with 77 receptions (14th), 1,092 receiving yards (12th) and eight touchdowns (T-5th). Kahmann posted two multi-TD efforts and four 100-yard+ games, while averaging 14.2 yards per catch.

The CFL will no longer recognize award winners at a traditional awards ceremony. Instead, players will be surprised with their accolades by their teammates in recorded videos. Kahmann received the news at a dinner with his fellow 1,000-yard receivers in Toronto.

A rookie season to remember and a night he’ll never forget! 👏 Congratulations to Tyler Kahmann on being named the 2026 Most Outstanding Rookie. @TorontoArgos https://t.co/VtgKPSUlJi — CFL (@CFL) October 30, 2026

Full results for the award voting process can be found below. Media ballots have been made public.

2026 MOST OUTSTANDING ROOKIE – COMPLETE RESULTS

​(Name | 1st-2nd-3rd votes | Total points of a max 260)

1) Tyler Kahman (TOR) | 30-11-3 | 186 points 2) Parker McKenna (BC) | 10-15-11 | 106 3) Major Williams (WPG) | 3-11-15 | 63 4) Zy Alexander (CGY) | 3-4-3 | 30 5) Jesulayomi Ojutalayo (CGY) | 3-3-5 | 29 6) T.J. Luther (EDM) | 1-4-7 | 24 7) Dorian Singer (WPG) | 1-3-2 | 16 8) Daniel Wiebe (SSK) | 1-0-1 | 6 9) Rohan Jones (MTL) | 0-1-0 | 3 10) Jonathan Sutherland (MTL) | 0-0-2 | 2 11) Desmond Bland (TOR) | 0-0-1 | 1 12) James Ceasar (TOR) | 0-0-1 | 1 13) Dariel Djabome (EDM) | 0-0-1 | 1