B.C. Lions clinch 2026 CFL playoff berth with win over Redblacks

Photo courtesy: Paul Yates/B.C. Lions

The B.C. Lions have erased the memory of a 1-5 start in 2026, officially punching their ticket to the playoffs with a 41-20 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night.

Nathan Rourke threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns in the victory, before giving way to backup Kaidon Salter in the fourth quarter. Zander Horvath ran for 89 yards and two majors, while James Butler contributed 141 all-purpose yards and a score. The Lions’ defence generated five sacks and forced four turnovers, while allowing Ottawa into the endzone just once.

The Lions have made the playoffs for four straight seasons, and won last year’s West Semi-Final over Calgary before losing the West Final to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The club has the longest Grey Cup drought in the West Division, having not appeared in the CFL’s championship game or won it since 2011.

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As has been previously announced, the Montreal Alouettes, Edmonton Elks, and Toronto Argonauts have each clinched postseason berths, while the Redblacks and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Lions (10-6) still have an outside chance at catching the Elks (12-4) for first place in the West Division. They will return to action on Saturday, October 17, when they visit the Calgary Stampeders.