Zach Collaros wants to continue CFL career in 2027

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Despite his recent injuries, Zach Collaros would like to continue playing in 2027.

“Yeah, I do (want to play next year),” the Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback told the media on Thursday when asked about his future. “I like football.”

The 38-year-old returned to practice this week after sitting out two games with a head injury, paving the way for him to start against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. He fully intends to play this week, and took first-team reps in practice.

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Collaros sat out four games earlier this season due to a neck injury. The veteran passer has battled head and neck injuries during his career, which has led to rampant speculation regarding his future. Fans and some prominent media members have suggested that Collaros would be better off retiring rather than continuing to play.

Head coach Mike O’Shea has routinely pushed back against those narratives, and did so again on Thursday.

“I would suggest they don’t know his history,” said O’Shea. “I would also suggest that none of us are medical professionals.”

Collaros reassured concerns fans and critics that he is of sound mind, and has made the decision to continue playing carefully.

“Playing football, it’s a violent game. I think if you have no injury history, you don’t make that decision lightly to begin with, but certainly, when you’ve been through things that could affect your health, you don’t make the decision lightly,” he said.

“I appreciate people’s concern and care, especially our fans, but when you’ve dealt with some of the things that I’ve had to deal with, you don’t make a decision lightly. I feel comfortable — very comfortable — with the decision that I’ve made to play this week, that we have as an organization, and I wouldn’t be out there if I didn’t feel comfortable.”

Collaros has gone 5-4 as a starter this season, completing 70.6 percent of his passes for 2,204 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He suffered his head injury while attempting to make a tackle following an interception in the Banjo Bowl, indicating that he “didn’t feel great after that one.”

When Collaros was initially placed on the six-game injured list two weeks ago, O’Shea said he “presume(d)” the veteran passer would play again this season. The Steubenville, Ohio native said that it never occurred to him that he might not return before the end of the year.

“Not in my head, no,” he said. “Obviously, there were still things that we wanted to talk about and make sure that everything was all right, and everything’s all right.”

Winnipeg started Dru Brown in all six games Collaros has missed. The 29-year-old has gone 2-4 as a starter this season, completing 68.1 percent of his passes for 1,502 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

The addition of Collaros could provide a major boost to Winnipeg’s offence ahead of a pivotal matchup with the Stampeders, particularly after the unit was shut out for three quarters against Montreal.

“Nothing’s too big for him. We just know what he does. He’s just got that sense about him. When guys are in the huddle with him, he gives them confidence,” O’Shea said. “I’m not saying that’s lacking otherwise. He just has that, and the guys that have been around have that with him, have that relationship.”

A loss to Calgary would be a devastating blow to Winnipeg’s playoff hopes, as it could put them four points behind the rest of the West Division with two games remaining, depending on other results across the league.

However, O’Shea insisted that the stakes of this game did not influence the decision to play Collaros this week.

“(It means) nothing,” he said. “His health will be the only factor.”

Over 181 career regular-season CFL games, Collaros has completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 38,187 yards, 227 touchdowns, and 123 interceptions, and rushed 274 times for 1,506 yards and 11 scores. He is a three-time Grey Cup champion and two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player.

He’s also slated to become a free agent this offseason, as he’s currently without a contract for 2027.

Collaros echoed O’Shea’s insistence that this week’s matchup did not play a role in his return. He is comfortable with his health now and in the future, and would not play if he weren’t.

“I would not be going out there if there was any reservations,” he insisted. “I would be at peace either way.”

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7-8) will host the Calgary Stampeders (8-8) on Saturday, October 10, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off a 37-31 upset win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while Winnipeg got crushed by the Montreal Alouettes.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 770 CHQR in Calgary or 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.