‘Zach Collaros should never play football again’: Milt Stegall calls for Bombers’ QB to retire after Banjo Bowl exit

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ most iconic alumnus believes the franchise’s starting quarterback needs to hang up the cleats for his own safety.

Hall of Fame receiver Milt Stegall took that stance on the CFL on TSN panel after Zach Collaros was knocked from the Banjo Bowl after taking a blow to the head on a blitz by Saskatchewan’s C.J. Reavis.

“As far as Zach goes, I’m going to look at it from a standpoint of if that was my son, he wouldn’t step on the field again,” Stegall said. “He’s retired, that’s it. He’s never playing another down of football.”

Collaros remained down on the field for some time after taking the hit mid-way through the third quarter, which was penalized as roughing the passer after Winnipeg challenged the play. He eventually jogged to the locker room but did not return to the sideline for the rest of the game.

The incident marked the third time Collaros has been forced to leave a game this season with an injury. The 37-year-old was unable to finish consecutive losses to Calgary and Toronto earlier this season, and was forced to sit out in Week 9 in order to recover.

The veteran quarterback’s documented history of concussions led to speculation he had suffered another head injury on both of those occasions, though the Bombers remained adamant the nagging injury was actually to his neck. The team has not yet disclosed the nature of this injury, but Stegall was clear about his own assumptions.

“I’m basing this on that we’re thinking he suffered a concussion. It hasn’t been disclosed what he suffered; I’m basing it on he’s suffering a concussion. Zach Collaros should not step on the field again,” he said.

“I know the medical staff in Winnipeg, they do a great job. If he’s medically cleared, they’re doing the right thing, I know that. But then I’m looking at it if I’m one of those board members, or I’m an executive with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, would I want my son to step back on the field again? That’s the way I would look at it. 100 percent, Zach Collaros should never play football again.”

Collaros might never have become a Bomber if not for a concussion suffered in the 2019 season opener while playing for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. At that time, there was speculation his career could be over, but he resurrected himself with two Grey Cup victories and a pair of Most Outstanding Player awards in the Manitoba capital.

After accomplishing all that, Stegall’s fellow panellist, Henoc Muamba, believes Collaros needs to re-evaluate his priorities.

“He has a history. There’s no question about his past and what he’s done, and the impact that he’s had on a lot of players and teams that he’s played on. The fact that he was able to come to Winnipeg and resurrect his career is amazing. That was a tough hit, obviously, that he took there, and it’s definitely a cause for concern for him,” he said. “Beyond the game of football, you’ve got to start to think about: ‘What is life after? What is life off of the field really going to be like?’ You never want to think about it too soon, but at some point or another, you have to do that.”

Both analysts expressed the same level of concern for Collaros, but were also in alignment when it came to Reavis’ intent.

“The hit, was it dirty? Not one bit. Was it illegal? It was illegal,” Stegall said. “You can’t hit the quarterback or anybody in the helmet.”

Collaros’ status will remain a hot topic of conversation heading into Week 15, as Winnipeg looks to rebound from Saturday’s 21-13 loss. The Blue Bombers (6-6) visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (7-5) on Friday, September 12 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.