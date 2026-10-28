Most Outstanding: CFL unveils finalists for last three year-end awards

Montreal Alouettes

The Canadian Football League has unveiled the three finalists for three year-end awards. They are listed alphabetically by last name.

Most Outstanding Player: Davis Alexander, Cody Fajardo, Tyson Philpot

Alexander completed 72.1 percent of his passes for 5,257 yards, 35 touchdowns, and four interceptions this season, going 13-3 as the starting quarterback of the Montreal Alouettes. The 28-year-old also rushed 18 times for 140 yards and one score. Alexander led the CFL in passer rating, completion percentage, touchdown passes, and completions of 30-plus yards.

Fajardo completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 4,788 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions as the starting quarterback with the Edmonton Elks, setting several career-highs. The 34-year-old also rushed 90 times for 517 yards and eight scores, and went 13-4 as a starter to help lead the Elks to their first playoff appearance since 2019.

Philpot recorded 124 catches for 1,809 yards and 13 touchdowns with the Montreal Alouettes to lead the league in all three categories. The native of Delta, B.C. also set a new team record for receptions in a season and broke the CFL’s receiving yardage record among Canadian players. He is also a finalist for Most Outstanding Canadian.

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Clarence Hicks, Adarius Pickett, Darnell Sankey

Hicks made 24 defensive tackles, four tackles for loss, 12 sacks, three pass knockdowns, and two forced fumbles over 18 regular-season games with the Calgary Stampeders. The 27-year-old led the CFL in sacks, finishing one ahead of Edmonton Elks defensive end Malik Carney.

Pickett recorded 103 defensive tackles, six tackles for loss, five pass knockdowns, three sacks, and two forced fumbles over 17 regular-season games at strong-side linebacker with the Toronto Argonauts. The three-time All-East Division selection finished second in tackles.

Sankey tallied 114 defensive tackles, four tackles for loss, 12 pass knockdowns, three sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception over 18 regular-season games as middle linebacker with the B.C. Lions. The 32-year-old led the league in tackles and defensive plays.

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: Vincent Blanchard, Tyreik McAllister, Trey Vaval

Blanchard made 55-of-59 field goal attempts (93.2 percent) and 42-of-47 convert attempts (89.4 percent) over 18 regular-season game with the Edmonton Elks. He led the CFL in field goals made, and finished second in kickoff average (67.1 yards).

McAllister returned 69 kickoffs for 1,570 yards, 64 punts for 791 yards, and six missed field goals for 330 yards, and three total touchdowns. The 28-year-old tied for the CFL lead in return touchdowns and placed second with 2,691 total return yards.

Vaval returned 64 kickoffs for 1,546 yards, 77 punts for 1,066 yards, and seven missed field goal returns for 256 yards, and two total touchdowns. The league’s reigning Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Most Outstanding Rookie led the CFL with 2,868 total return yards.

New this year, the CFL now has three finalists for each award regardless of division. In past years, each award had two finalists: one from the East Division and one from the West Division. The voting was conducted by 56 members of the Football Reporters of Canada.

The CFL announced the finalists for Most Outstanding Canadian, Most Outstanding Rookie, and Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman on Tuesday.