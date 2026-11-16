Davis Alexander wears sling post-Grey Cup, accepts blame for Montreal Alouettes loss

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After losing the 113th Grey Cup, Davis Alexander appeared at his postgame press conference with his arm in a sling.

Before coming to the podium, the Alouettes quarterback underwent an extensive medical examination. Clearly in pain, he had no update on the extent of the injury.

“We don’t really know where my shoulder is at right now,” Alexander told the media. “Tough play, obviously. I took a little bit of the hit, and I don’t know. Just got to keep pushing, keep playing, playing better.”

His head coach didn’t know the extent of the injury, either. Jason Maas didn’t address his quarterback’s condition but had plenty to say about the play on which Alexander was hurt.

“I’ll say this. I know we talk about rule changes in January. We go over every play that was challenged. I’m not going to get fined by saying anything out of the ordinary here, but I challenged it for a reason,” said Maas.

“And in the rulings, it always states if someone lands with their full body force on a quarterback, it’s going to get called. That’s what I saw, and that’s why I challenged it in the middle of a Grey Cup game.”

The play occurred near the end of the third quarter when Elks defensive lineman Malik Carney brought Alexander to the turf.

“I decided to challenge what I saw: a defensive player lift our quarterback up, land full body weight on him. Now, the referees didn’t see it on the field, so I may be wrong,” said Maas.

“Then I challenge it, and the head referee in Toronto didn’t see it that way. I could be wrong, but I will say this: I will go to my grave saying that should have been a foul. I’ll live with the consequence of it, which it wasn’t, and I’ll argue my a– off come January that it was.”

Alexander finished the game 21-of-36 for 226 yards and a touchdown pass. He also ran for a score.

When asked if the injury affected his ability to throw, Alexander refused to blame it for his play.

“I’m not going to make an excuse for that,” he said. “I didn’t play well enough in the second half, and I feel I cost us the game.”

This marks the second year in a row in which Alexander and the Alouettes fell short in the Grey Cup. His disappointment was even more evident when he described how he experienced the dying seconds of the game.

“(I’m) disappointed, embarrassed in myself — not anybody else. I’m gonna do what I do. I’m gonna go back to work and attack and attack and attack, but I have to be better in a big game, especially in the second half when the team’s relying on me,” he said.

“That’s a game that we should win. If we want to go into a shootout, we should be able to win that. If you’re the best player in the league, you should go and win that.”

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