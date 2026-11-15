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Edmonton Elks

The good, the bad, and the dumb of the Edmonton Elks 37-30 Grey Cup win over Montreal

Photo: Reuben Polansky/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

All week, the expectations for the 113th Grey Cup between the Montreal Alouettes and the Edmonton Elks were sky high. 

It’s safe to say that the game delivered. We got some offence, we got some defence, and we even got some special teams as the Elks prevailed with a 37-30 win over the Als.

It was a back-and-forth affair that ended with the Elks defence delivering when their team needed it the most as they held a high-powered Montreal offence to just 13 second-half points, including a relatively meaningless field goal with five seconds to go. 

Here’s the good, the bad, and the dumb of the 113th Grey Cup. 

The Good

The final game of the CFL as we’ve known it for over a century will be one to remember. The first half was especially entertaining as both teams raced out of the gate with opening drive touchdowns, thanks in part to the Elks taking the opening kick-off 78 yards to the Montreal 31-yard line. From there, you just knew this was going to be one of those games. 

The first 30 minutes of this contest featured 38 points and numerous lead changes. In total, the lead changed six times, which ties a Grey Cup record.

When all was said and done, the teams combined for 763 yards of net offence. 

I didn’t envy the members of the media tasked with picking the Most Valuable Player and Most Valuable Canadian awards (especially when votes are expected to be in with five minutes to go) as this was simply a well-played football game by almost everyone. There were several deserving candidates.

The only thing that I would say was lacking was the big, splashy play outside of the opening kickoff. What was the game’s signature play? I’m not sure.

But overall, what more could you ask for? 

The Bad

I don’t have much bad to say about this game. Halftime, on the other hand? 

I will open this by writing that I know that the halftime show isn’t for me, the football fan. It’s not even for me in terms of demographics anymore, as I’ve grown a little older than the youth the league covets.

Even in past years when some less-than-exciting halftime shows had been announced, most of them delivered something redeeming. Some of them were even pretty good.

Riley Green? It was a dud.

If you liked it, that’s obviously fine, but in the stadium the show seemed low energy. I guess that’s kind of what you’re going to get when you have a generic country singer singing a bunch of slower songs. The crowd was encouraged to turn on their flashlights at the start of the show and the number of lights that made it to the end was very few. 

Overall, the sound wasn’t very good in the stadium, either, but that could simply be a McMahon Stadium issue. This place is old.

My favourite part of this show was the pyro that ended it. The pool table on the stage was also kind of interesting, I guess? Not really sure what the deal was there.

Sending the James Barker Band, Sarah McLachlan, or Blue Rodeo out there again might have been a better idea. 

Maybe I’m wrong. Perhaps this show will end up being a ratings success because that’s ultimately what matters. I guess we’ll see in the next day or two.

The Dumb

The problem with an extremely well played game is this space can be difficult to fill out. 

There were some options.

McLachlan was clearly not comfortable singing the usual extended part of the national anthem in French and snuck in a line early, but didn’t exactly nail it.

We had an appearance by the CFL rabbit, but the fact that it showed up as soon as the first quarter ended seemed a little too well timed in my mind. I can’t prove that it was planned, but it sure feels like it.

We even had a fan run across the field in the fourth quarter untouched until he got to the other side of the Elks bench. 

However, I’m ultimately lamenting a missed opportunity by one of the league’s sponsors for the playoffs.

Over the last three weeks, Twizzlers has been the official sponsor of the benches, towels, and sideline beverage containers. Secretly, I was hoping to see the winning coach get dumped with a bunch of licorice.

We’ve seen college football coaches get dumped by various things that weren’t a sports drink at bowl games in recent years. Perhaps I’ll get my wish next year should a similar sponsorship happen again.

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Joel Gasson is a Regina-based sports writer, broadcaster and football fanatic. He is also a beer aficionado.

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