Cody Fajardo wins Most Valuable Player in 113th Grey Cup

Photo: Reuben Polansky/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Cody Fajardo has been named the Most Valuable Player of the 113th Grey Cup after leading the Edmonton Elks to a 37-30 win over the Montreal Alouettes.

The 34-year-old completed 16-of-22 pass attempts for 199 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the victory. He also rushed 12 times for 45 yards and two scores.

This marks the second time Fajardo has won Grey Cup MVP, having previously done so as a member of the Alouettes in 2023. He is the fifth player to win the award multiple times since 1991, joining Damon Allen, Henry Burris, Doug Flutie, and Bo Levi Mitchell.

Fajardo completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 4,788 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions during the regular season, leading Edmonton to a 13-5 record. He helped the team beat the B.C. Lions by a score of 28-16 in the West Final.