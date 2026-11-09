Winnipeg Blue Bombers have nearly 30 pending CFL free agents for 2027

Photo courtesy: Vincent Ethier/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers saw their season come to an end on Saturday following a 33-23 loss to the Montreal Alouettes in the East Final.

The team’s most high-profile pending free agent is franchise quarterback Zach Collaros, who remains undecided about his future. Veteran offensive lineman Stanley Bryant and Patrick Neufeld are both mulling retirement, while defensive lineman Willie Jefferson indicated he wants to continue playing whether it’s in Winnipeg or not.

Free agency won’t officially get underway until February, but for now, these are the players currently set to hit the open market. This list is unofficial, and was compiled using anonymous 3DownNation sourcing.

Here is the full list of Argonauts whose contracts will expire in February. Please note that “N” denotes nationals (ie. Canadians), “A” denotes Americans, and “G” denotes Globals.

Quarterback

Dru Brown (A)

Zach Collaros (A)

Running back

None

Fullback

Michael Chris-Ike (N)

Receiver

Kevens Clercius (N)

Gavin Cobb (N)

Tim White (A)

Offensive line

Stanley Bryant (A)

Patrick Neufeld (N)

Micah Vanterpool (A)

Gabe Wallace (N)

Defensive line

Willie Jefferson (A)

Kydran Jenkins (A)

Thiadric Hansen (G)

Matt Jaworski (A)

Tanner Schmekel (N)

Linebacker

Michael Ayers (A)

Tony Jones (A)

Jovan Santos-Knox (A)

Kyrie Wilson (A)

Jaiden Woodbey (A)

Defensive back

Cam Allen (A)

Michael Griffin II (A)

Nick Hallett (N)

Jake Kelly (N)

Deatrick Nichols (A)

Specialists

Jamieson Sheahan (G)

When players finish the season on the practice roster, they immediately become free agents. As such, the following players are currently free to sign with any team: receivers Jerand Bradley (A), Matthew Henry (A), and Vyshonne Janusas (N), offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili (G), and defensive backs Damion Harvey Jr. (A), Tamon Lynum (A), Jordan Taylor (A), and Ridge Texada (A).

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