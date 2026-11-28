Photo courtesy: Mathieu Belanger/U Sports

Welcome to the 3DownNation 61st Vanier Cup live blog, courtesy of longtime contributor and managing editor J.C. Abbott! We’ll have up-to-the-second news, insight, and analysis all afternoon for your enjoyment as the Montreal Carabins and Western Mustangs play at Stade Telus in Quebec City.

You can watch the game live on CBC across the country and on TVA Sports in Quebec.

Editor’s note: This page does not automatically refresh. Please do so manually to see the latest from this year’s Vanier Cup.

3:50 p.m. ET — You can find Pablo Herrera-Vergara’s breakdown of the game by clicking here. Make sure to stay locked on 3DownNation.com for more coverage and quotes from the locker room.

3:24 p.m. ET — Pepe Gonzalez receives the Ted Morris Memorial Trophy as the game’s most valuable player for the second consecutive year. He completed 20-of-34 passes for 269 yards, one touchdown, and an interception, while running once for 14 yards. Poor Simon Larose got robbed; he had six catches for 142 yards.

3:22 p.m. ET — The Bruce Coulter Award for the game’s most outstanding defensive player goes to Nicolas Roy. He finished with eight total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, and a pass breakup.

3:21 p.m. ET — Five straight Vanier Cups for RSEQ teams. There is no debate that Quebec is the hotbed of football in this country.

3:12 p.m. ET — THE MONTREAL CARABINS HAVE DEFENDED THEIR VANIER CUP TITLE!!! Etienne Jacques pounds it through for a 19-16 victory and the first national championship repeat since 2013.

3:11 p.m. ET — Western takes a timeout to try to ice the kicker.

3:10 p.m. ET — Theagene dives for another first down, and Montreal takes a timeout with 1.6 seconds left. A 36-yard field goal will decide it.

3:07 p.m. ET — Theagene powers his way forward into Western territory. Simon Larose puts the Carabins in field goal range. Will it be enough?

3:06 p.m. ET — We are in the final minute.

3:04 p.m. ET — A huge call by the official. Alex Figen had a game-altering interception, but Silcox is called for pass interference in behind the play to erase it. That’s an incredibly weak penalty in my opinion, and it could decide this game!

3:03 p.m. ET — Another drop from Jaimes Leclair on a swing pass. The three-time All-Canadian has cost his team multiple times on the biggest stage.

3:01 p.m. ET — Casselman sails his pass to Emmett Charles with Martin in his face. The Mustangs will punt as the trophy is carried to field level.

3:00 p.m. ET — The real Vanier Cup victory will be me getting through this game before my girlfriend chastises me for commandeering the living room television. The clock is ticking…

2:58 p.m. ET — Nice catch by Jackson Taylor to move the sticks as we break for the three-minute warning. Western needs to milk the clock and score at the end. Expect a heavy dose of Dolby and Kelly.

2:55 p.m. ET — He will not. Jacques hits a 10-yard field goal to tie the game at 16.

2:54 p.m. ET — That’s a critical error from Montreal. Mathieu Barsalou drops into shotgun for a direct snap at the three-yard line and gets stopped for a loss by Elliot Blake. Will Marco Iadeluca gamble?

2:53 p.m. ET — Theagene adds 22 yards on the next play. The Carabins are knocking on the door!

2:52 p.m. ET — JOSE ALEJANDRO GONZALEZ GARZA!!! What an unbelievable 47-yard throw from Pepe to hit Simon Larose on the back shoulder in tight coverage.

2:51 p.m. ET — That’s a huge play from Thomson Silcox to track down Jaimes Leclair for a loss on that shovel pass. Montreal’s behind the sticks now.

2:49 p.m. ET — The Mustangs take the lead with a 37-yard field goal! They are up 16-13 with 6:34 remaining. Buckle up!

2:47 p.m. ET — Western gets marched back by a holding call, and Dolby can’t salvage it. It’s up to Pasquini now.

2:44 p.m. ET — Ben Casselman takes a costly sack from Nicolas Roy, but Raphael Aube keeps the Western drive alive on the next play with a late hit out of bounds. That was a soft call, but Montreal’s undisciplined play hasn’t earned them the benefit of the doubt.

2:42 p.m. ET — Jack Kelly gets free for 22 yards on the ground. He’s been a difference maker for Western today.

2:41 p.m. ET — You really have to give credit to the RSEQ for taking the high-flying football played by every other conference and reducing it to a grinding drudge on the national stage every year. I guess that’s why they say defence wins championships!

2:40 p.m. ET — That is a rare and costly drop from Jaimes Leclair. Are we sure either team wants to win?

2:38 p.m. ET — Mathieu Barsalou is automatic as usual in short yardage. Can Montreal take back control of this game after coasting for 30 minutes?

2:36 p.m. ET — I’m struggling through this Live blog just like that Western fan was struggling with their flag. We are comrades today.

2:34 p.m. ET — Casselman can’t connect with Jackson Taylor deep, then Dolby gets stuffed. Western punts it away and wastes a chance to take the lead.

2:33 p.m. ET — Another shanked punt by Garrigues. That could hurt the Carabins.

2:30 p.m. ET — The fourth quarter is upon us. Montreal will start it with a punt.

2:28 p.m. ET — Western has trailed in 50 percent of their games this year. That resilience is paying off.

2:26 p.m. ET — Ethan Dolby bulldozes Aube to find the end zone. We have a tie ball game! 13-13.

2:25 p.m. ET — The Mustangs inexplicably run out of the gun and Ethan Dolby is almost stopped for a loss by Raphael Aube, but he breaks the tackle and gets across the line. Disaster averted.

2:24 p.m. ET — Blaise has to be carried off the field. That’s a huge blow.

2:21 p.m. ET — The Mustangs face a third-and-one gamble in the red zone. Middle linebacker Benjamin Blaise is down in pain for the Carabins. This upcoming play will be critical.

2:19 p.m. ET — Why would you run behind anyone other than Sebastian Sibbald? Dude is a certified people-mover.

2:17 p.m. ET — Brennan Keba rips off a 37-yard punt return and the Carabins are called for a facemask to make it a 52-yard field-position flip. The Mustangs have a window; will they seize it?

2:16 p.m. ET — Larose can’t squeeze a high heater across the middle and Montreal will punt. Could this be a turning point?

2:14 p.m. ET — Is that Enrique Jaimes Leclair or Tyson Philpot? Apparently, effective wide receiver screens are universal to all levels of football in Montreal.

2:11 p.m. ET — For the first time since their opening drive, Western finishes with points. Mateo Pasquini nails the field goal from 33 yards out, and they trail 13-6.

2:09 p.m. ET — And just like that, the momentum is wasted. Miscommunication in the backfield and Nicolas Roy spikes through to tackle Dolby for a loss. McIntosh can’t get it back on the next play.

2:08 p.m. ET — That’s the big play the Mustangs needed! Sibbald opens the hole on the right side, and Jack Kelly goes for 23 yards.

2:05 p.m. ET — That was a daylight mugging by Mathis Berube on Emmett Charles. Pass interference was the correct call.

2:00 p.m. ET — An unnecessary roughness penalty kills Montreal’s drive, and they have to punt. Sebastien Garrigues shanks the ball out of bounds around the 23-yard line. That’s a net 14-yard kick… less than ideal.

1:58 p.m. ET — A nasty-looking injury to Western defensive tackle Marcus Robinson. Hopefully it’s not as serious as it appeared, but I doubt he’ll be back.

1:57 p.m. ET — Gonzalez takes off for a run! He has yet to do that since returning from his broken collarbone and wisely heads out of bounds.

1:56 p.m. ET — Larose almost hauls in a catch in double coverage, but can’t hang on. Montreal isn’t afraid to take shots with the lead.

1:55 p.m. ET — Oliver Griffiths opens the second half by slipping on the kickoff. That feels like a bad omen for the Mustangs…

1:50 p.m. ET — CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston is in attendance at Stade Telus for the game. This crowd certainly makes a compelling case for Quebec City expansion.

1:47 p.m. ET — Casselman has thrown for 119 yards at the half, while Gonzalez has thrown for 182. Both quarterbacks need to settle in after the intermission.

1:45 p.m. ET — This is a much different live blog experience from the last time I did this during the 113th Grey Cup. For one thing, my couch is much more comfortable than McMahon Stadium. Fortunately, it also has the same number of rats.

1:37 p.m. ET — Michael Faulds correctly points out the self-inflicted wounds for Western. They stalled out in the red zone once, missed two field goals, and dropped a touchdown pass. The Mustangs easily could be in the lead with cleaner play.

1:32 p.m. ET — Jacques misses the 40-yard field goal to end the half. Montreal stays in front 13-3 in a game that has been defined by mistakes more than anything else.

1:30 p.m. ET — Pepe Gonzalez escapes a sack and delivers a cross-body lightning bolt to Simon Larose at the one-yard line, but he’s ruled out of bounds. I think he may have gotten a toe down, but there is no replay review in U Sports. Still an unbelievable throw.

1:28 p.m. ET — Enrique Jaimes Leclair puts Hopkinson in a blender to pick up a first down. The Carabins are thinking points here.

1:27 p.m. ET — Another rushed throw is almost intercepted and Western punts it away. Geoff Clubine delivers a late hit to Drolet, which pushes Montreal into plus territory. Big oof.

1:26 p.m. ET — Casselman breaks the sack from McDougall, but Christophe Martin tracks him down from behind. Not good.

1:24 p.m. ET — The Mustangs force a quick two-and-out and get the ball back with 1:06 left in the half. They need to make something happen.

1:23 p.m. ET — Pasquini misses again! This one sails right from 35 yards out. Western is leaving a ton of points out there.

1:22 p.m. ET — No magic from Casselman that time. McDougall chased him all the way across the field to force a field goal attempt.

1:21 p.m. ET — Maybe stop throwing at Samuel Lapierre. He’s got his side of the field on lock.

1:19 p.m. ET — That’s a huge play by Casselman! Montreal had him for an almost certain sack, but he squirts free for a first down.

1:16 p.m. ET — McIntosh gets tackled for a two-yard loss by Elijah Cramaix on the end-around. It feels like Michael Faulds outsmarted himself on that play call, given how much push the offensive line got for Dolby on his last two runs.

1:14 p.m. ET — Casselman continues to extend plays. That play looked dead in the pocket, but he threatened with his legs and then found McIntosh to move the chains.

1:13 p.m. ET — This feels like a critical drive for the Mustangs. They need a response of some kind.

1:11 p.m. ET — Etienne Jacques settles for another chip shot, this time from 14 yards out. Montreal extends their lead to 13-3.

1:10 p.m. ET — Be careful now! Pepe gets a little too bold and Noah Hopkinson nearly gets a pick in the red zone. Louis Drolet can’t get the first down from behind the sticks.

1:09 p.m. ET — Another big throw on the run to Jaimes Leclair with Rory Litt in his face. Pepe is cooking now!

1:06 p.m. ET — You were saying, Arash? As the broadcast discusses whether a hit from Marcus Robinson hurt Gonzalez’s left elbow, he delivers a 50-yard dime to Simon Larose in double coverage. I think he’s probably okay…

1:04 p.m. ET — Merton Theagene plows forward to relieve the pressure. He broke two tackles on that first-down run.

1:02 p.m. ET — Montreal was all over that screen pass to Ethan Dolby. We have our first punt of the game, and it’s a beauty from Oliver Griffiths. The Carabins will be pinned at their own three-yard line.

1:00 p.m. ET — Ben Casselman heaves up a prayer to Shewchuk, and it isn’t answered. He’s very lucky that Nelson Kameni didn’t pick that off.

12:58 p.m. ET — A little redemption for Jackson Taylor, who pushes his team into plus territory. It will take a lot to scrub away the memory of that end zone drop.

12:57 p.m. ET — That’s a long throw from Casselman to McIntosh on the wide side of the field. Successfully picks up a first down before Ethan Dolby picks up another.

12:53 p.m. ET — Dylan Tharby steps up for the Mustangs! Gonzalez didn’t see the first-year middle linebacker drop underneath, and the result is a huge interception. The Western offence needs to capitalize.

12:50 p.m. ET — That’s not the start to the second quarter that Western wanted. Pasquini misses the 41-yard field goal, and Louis Drolet flips the field with a 40-yard return. Jaimes Leclair adds a nice catch, then a penalty aids a Simon Larose run.

12:47 p.m. ET — OH NO! Casselman put it on the money to Jackson Taylor in the end zone behind coverage, and he straight up dropped it! A critical error ends the first quarter.

12:45 p.m. ET — Ben Casselman comes out slinging! He extends the play and makes a fantastic throw to Nik Shewchuk for 38 yards.

12:43 p.m. ET — Pepe Gonzalez has to throw away his shot at the end zone, and Jacques hits a 25-yard field goal. Montreal leads 10-3, but Western should breathe a sigh of relief. It could be worse.

12:41 p.m. ET — Thomson Silcox is not afraid of Theagene. He just squared him up one-on-one on the edge and won the battle. That’s exactly how you coach it.

12:38 p.m. ET — Our first momentum swing! Felix Deslauriers and Benjamin Blaise combine to strip Dasani McIntosh on the end around, and Samuel Lapierre recovers. The Carabins are in prime position now.

12:37 p.m. ET — Sandro Pierini absolutely tossed Benjamin McDougall out of the club on that short first-down run. Mad respect for the fullback.

12:35 p.m. ET — It is still early, but this game is living up to the billing. Two elite teams with elite opening drives.

12:33 p.m. ET — What a time for your first touchdown of the year! Mikael Koloma turns the nine-yard catch inside the far pylon, and the Carabins are in front 7-3.

12:31 p.m. ET — That’s a ridiculous catch from Larose to keep the drive alive! He laid out completely horizontal to reel it in.

12:30 p.m. ET — SO CLOSE! Enrique Jaimes Leclair had the deep touchdown pass in his hands, but couldn’t corral it with Noah Hopkinson all over him. He’ll dream about that one if they lose.

12:29 p.m. ET — That’s an impressive lead block from Simon Larose to spring Theagene for another big gain. He’s more than just a deep threat.

12:28 p.m. ET — No player has opened more eyes in the last few weeks than Merton Theagene. He looks liable to break loose on any given play, and that carry was another example.

12:26 p.m. ET — Mateo Pasquini hits the 18-yard field goal. Western leads 3-0.

12:25 p.m. ET — Sammy-Joe Sudah and Christophe Martin penetrate quickly and tackle Dolby for a loss. Western will have to settle for a field goal. That’s a missed opportunity.

12:23 p.m. ET — Backup running back Jack Kelly rips off an impressive 22-yard run. Great blocking on the right side by Sebastian Sibbald, Brian Bennett, and Nik Shewchuk.

12:21 p.m. ET — Ethan Dolby hits the truck stick! That’s Western’s fourth first down of their opening drive. They look in complete control right now.

12:19 p.m. ET — Emmett Charles wastes no time making his presence felt, sending a defender flying past him for a 19-yard gain, then making a spectacular contested catch.

12:18 p.m. ET — WE’RE OFF! Étienne Jacques delivers the opening kick to Dasani McIntosh for a short return.

12:16 p.m. ET — Montreal wins the coin toss but defers (clearly intimidated by the presence of Bonhomme Carnaval). Western will receive the opening kickoff.

12:14 p.m. ET — Justin Dunk picks Montreal, Nate Behar picks Western. For the record, I’m riding with the Mustangs. Who do you got?

12:11 p.m. ET — This could be one of the most physical Vanier Cup games in recent memory. Both teams have size in spades and love to pound the rock.

12:09 p.m. ET — I look forward to the U Sports playoffs every year just to hear Mark Lee’s voice. One of the best in all of broadcasting.

12:07 p.m. ET — That’s a whole lot of plaques for Emmett Charles! With his size and speed, his ceiling is sky-high — that’s why we highlighted him on 3DownNation before he had even made his first catch.

12:05 p.m. ET — Government budget cuts must be hitting the CBC hard if they can’t even afford a desk for the Vanier Cup. Of course, I’m joking. Clearly, Dunk requested this setup to show off his Jordans.

12:00 p.m. ET — The CBC broadcast has begun, though we are still several minutes away from football being played because of the usual pageantry. You can read back through the game preview portions of this post in the meantime, so long as Justin Dunk’s perfectly coiffed hair doesn’t distract you.

11:55 a.m. ET — This will be the last meaningful game of Canadian football played until Victoria Day long weekend next May. If you feel the need to cry after the final whistle, I completely understand.

11:50 a.m. ET — If you spot a group of fans in the stands at Stade Telus dressed like Santa Claus, don’t be alarmed. That’s a Vanier Cup tradition dating back to 2009! I assume the only thing allowed to sit in their laps is beer, but you are welcome to ask them.

11:45 a.m. ET — I will take advantage of the calm before the storm to express that it was an absolute travesty that Windsor’s Kareame Cotton Jr. was not awarded the Hec Crighton Trophy this season. Victor Charland had a great season, but the numbers don’t lie — Cotton was out of this world.

11:40 a.m. ET — Reaching the Vanier Cup is no easy task. Nine out of the 27 teams in U Sports have never won one, including Regina, Concordia, and Mount Allison. Six schools have never even played in the national championship game: Bishop’s, Carleton, Sherbrooke, Waterloo, Windsor, and York.

11:35 a.m. ET — If the Carabins prevail, that would be their fourth national championship since they were founded in 2002. That would place them in a three-way tie with Queen’s and UBC for the fourth most Vanier Cup wins. Calgary sits in third with five. Currently, Saint Mary’s, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan all have three, along with Montreal.

11:30 a.m. ET — The Mustangs last hoisted the Vanier Cup in 2021, which marked the eighth title in program history. That came on the heels of a victory in 2017 that ended a 23-year drought. Pretty remarkable that they are still the second-winningest school in U Sports despite that gap. Only the Rouge et Or have more titles.

11:26 a.m. ET — 3DownNation‘s own Pablo Herrera-Vergara is on location in Quebec City for this game, and will have plenty of post-game insight and analysis. Make sure to follow him on social media if you haven’t already!

11:23 a.m. ET — Four of the past five Vanier Cups have been decided by a touchdown or less, with Montreal’s 14-point victory over Saskatchewan last year being the only exception. If the lopsided national semi-final games weren’t your cup of tea, recent history is on your side this afternoon.

11:15 a.m. ET — Only five teams have ever won the Vanier Cup in consecutive years, and none have done so since Laval in 2013. Montreal has a chance to become the sixth repeat winner today.

11:00 a.m. ET — We are now just one hour away from kickoff at the 61st Vanier Cup — championship football being played in Canada in late November, just as nature intended. If you are looking for a full breakdown of the matchup and key players, take a scroll through our previous posts for all the relevant info.

10:55 a.m. ET — You can probably give the slight edge to Western in the return game, as both Dasani McIntosh and Brennan Keba know how to scoot. Etienne Jacques from Montreal has been the more accurate of the two kickers, though neither has hit from outside of 45 yards. Oliver Griffiths of the Mustangs is the more seasoned punter and has All-Canadian special teamer Nawaz Oyewale chasing down his kicks.

10:50 a.m. ET — The Carabins have a veteran-laden secondary, including former second-team All-Canadian safety Elijah Cramaix. Western has their own impact safety in the form of Northern Illinois transfer Cyrus McGarrell, a seventh-round pick of the Montreal Alouettes in last year’s CFL Draft. However, it is halfback Thomson Silcox who earned All-Canadian recognition this year and stole control of the Yates Cup with a memorable pick-six.

10:45 a.m. ET — The Mustangs have experienced a youth movement in their linebacking corps this year. Nathan Summers, originally recruited as a long snapper, was named the OUA’s top rookie, and Dylan Tharby has also been productive from the middle. The wonderfully named Benjamin Blaise leads that section of Montreal’s defence, while fifth-year Nicolas Roy is as proven as they come at SAM.

10:40 a.m. ET — The Carabins have some potent pass rushers to challenge the Mustangs, led by three-time first-team All-Canadian Christopher Montas Fontenard. The defensive tackle from Toulouse, France, missed the entire 2025 season with injury, but has rounded back into game-wrecking form. RSEQ all-star Benjamin McDougall provides the pressure off the edge and made a huge impact in the Uteck Bowl with two sacks. For Western, keep your eye on Rory Litt. The fourth-year transfer from Acadia University is a dangerous speed rusher and has proven the jump from the AUS isn’t too big.

10:35 a.m. ET — For true football nerds, the best part of this game could be in the trenches. Western has arguably the best offensive line in U Sports, led by six-foot-eight, 315-pound behemoth Sebastian Sibbald. The first-team All-Canadian guard has been kicked out to right tackle with fellow honouree Reed Cloutier injured, but still has some talented teammates in centre Philippe Cote and left tackle Brody Munro. It’s a similar situation in Montreal, where All-Canadian guard Benjamin D’Amours is playing left tackle. The six-foot-six, 311-pounder has been called the best Carabins blocker since Pier-Olivier Lestage, which is high praise considering right tackle Matisse St-Germain was also a second-team All-Canadian this year and left guard Jean-Darius Nendou was honoured as a freshman in 2025.

10:30 a.m. ET — Prefer the passing game? No worries, these teams offer two of the best receiver prospects in Canadian football. Emmett Charles from the Mustangs has been a revelation in his second season, amassing 48 receptions for 1,056 yards and 15 touchdowns in 12 games. The six-foot-four, 199-pound target has the size to potentially generate NCAA interest this offseason. On the Carabins side, Enrique Jaimes Leclair is a buttery-smooth route runner and already one of the most decorated pass catchers in U Sports history, adding a first-team All-Canadian selection this year to his two previous second-team selections and a Peter Gorman Trophy. Don’t sleep on Simon Larose either; the six-foot-three receiver has been a difference-maker in elimination games.

10:25 a.m. ET — Montreal also has three capable backs in their stable, though Remi Lambert and Gregory Mulenda St-Pierre have both taken a backseat to Merton Theagene in the playoffs. The 24-year-old’s university career was nearly derailed by injuries, but he got his opportunity thanks to an injury to Lucas Bertet-Dembele. His postseason run for the ages has included an RSEQ record-setting 278-yard effort against McGill and offensive MVP honours in the Uteck Bowl.

10:20 a.m. ET — Despite talented quarterbacks, expect the ground game to be the focus in primetime. Second-team All-Canadian Ethan Dolby, who is eligible for the upcoming 2027 CFL Canadian Draft, is the frontman for the Mustangs and put up 1,250 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns through 12 games this year. Stunningly, that is down from his incredible 2025 season, where he amassed 1,428 yards and 14 touchdowns in nine games. Western is four backs deep in terms of talent, with Jack Kelly, Geoff Clubine, and Jevaughn Roberts all capable of contributing.

10:15 a.m. ET — Neither team has had an easy time at the quarterback position this year. Western began the year with big-bodied fifth-year Jerome Rancourt at the helm, but opted to make a change after their loss to Queen’s on October 3. Ben Casselman has been a revelation in the weeks since, throwing for 22 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions this year. Pepe Gonzalez’s starting status was never in doubt in Montreal, but the reigning Vanier Cup MVP was forced to miss a month with a fractured collarbone. Backup Esteban Bedoya won two RSEQ playoff games in his absence, allowing him to return for the Uteck Bowl.

10:10 a.m. ET — Coaching experience is key on the national stage, and that won’t be an issue for either sideline. Carabins head coach Marco Iadeluca, who took over the job in 2020, has won two of the last three Vanier Cups. A third this year would truly put him among the all-time U Sports greats, as only Glen Constantin and Brian Towriss can claim three or more national titles. Mustangs head coach Michael Faulds has yet to taste victory, but he reached this game just two years ago at the helm of Wilfrid Laurier University, falling 22-17 to Laval. After returning to his alma mater in a bombshell move this offseason, he can also claim to have been in his players’ shoes, having quarterbacked the Mustangs in a Vanier Cup loss back in 2008.

10:05 a.m. ET — Both sides arrive in Quebec City after commanding wins in their respective national semi-final games. Western got the easier test, steamrolling the AUS champion Saint Mary’s University in the Mitchell Bowl, while Montreal soundly smothered the Canada West champion University of British Columbia after forcing their starting quarterback out of the Uteck Bowl with injury. Those games were played in London and Montreal, respectively, so travel won’t be a major disadvantage for either side.

10:00 a.m. ET — The 61st Vanier Cup pits the defending national champion Université de Montréal from the RSEQ against the new-look Western University from the OUA. Both of these teams went 6-2 in the regular season, but are peaking at the right time after pulling off upsets in their respective conference finals. The Mustangs avenged a loss to Queen’s with a blowout win in the Yates Cup, while the Carabins bounced back from consecutive losses to Laval to win the Jacques Dussault Cup.

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