Western delivers big plays to outlast Queen’s for Yates Cup, advance to Mitchell Bowl

Photo courtesy: James Paddle-Grant/Queen’s Athletics & Recreation.

The 108th edition of the Yates Cup was shaping up to be a classic November Canadian football matchup: wet, rainy, and with any passes of distance appearing to be coming at a premium. With longtime rivals Western Mustangs visiting the Queen’s Golden Gaels, one could expect a run-heavy contest.

But the strong hands of Western receiver Emmett Charles — who picked up 105 yards and a pair of touchdowns — ended up a difference-maker for the Mustangs, who took down Queen’s 36-27 in a game that was not nearly as close as the score suggested.

Charles, who was tabbed by 3DownNation as a CFL prospect to watch, made the most of his five catches to become the key impact player on the day.

After scrambling around in the backfield, a Ben Casselman pass found Charles downfield, who waltzed from Queen’s 50-yard-line untouched for the game’s first major that gave Western a second-quarter lead. The London, ON native also added a second-half score to give the Mustangs a 19-3 lead after the conversion.

Mustangs returner Brennan Keba came through with the highlight of the day, juking through countless defenders for a 77-yard punt return score. The London, ON native ripped off his helmet in celebration in the end zone, with the rest of his teammates rejoicing alongside him as they went up 26-3 following the extra point.

Queen’s actually scored first, with a first-quarter field goal, but it was the Mustangs who would take control over the course of the following frames.

Up 12-3 midway through the second quarter after a field goal, Western got pressure on Queen’s pivot Alex Vreeken, with defensive back Thomson Silcox picking up the interception on a ball that ultimately ended up nowhere close to any Gaels players.

The 12-3 score held through halftime, with a Queen’s 51-yard field goal attempt as the second quarter expired unable to cross through the uprights. It was all Mustangs in the second half, however, who went up 19-3 on another Charles touchdown before Keba’s special teams score blew the lead wide open.

After a Western field goal made it 29-3, Silcox nabbed his second interception of the day, returning the ball 105 yards for another touchdown to pour salt in Queen’s wounds.

Queen’s came out guns blazing in the final 10 minutes of the fourth quarter, managing a trio of touchdowns and two-point conversions, including two in the span of 65 seconds in the game’s final two minutes. But it was Charles again who killed any hope of a miracle comeback, managing to secure the ball on an onside kick attempt before Western went into victory formation.

Vreeken finished the game with 414 passing yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, but was aided by a Mustangs defence that seemed happy to concede yardage in exchange for the fourth quarter clock continuing to run with the Mustangs up multiple scores.

In the second half, the Gaels never got any closer than nine points, and the late push ended up being mostly a silver lining than a serious chance of an all-time comeback.

Queen’s came in as the defending champions, winning their first Yates Cup since 2009 last fall in an upset victory over Wilfrid Laurier University. Western had played in nine straight Yates Cup games — winning five of them — before their streak was snapped last year. The Mustangs also avenged a 41-30 Gaels victory in the regular season in London.

Western advances to the Mitchell Bowl against the Atlantic University Sport winners Saint Mary’s, who they will host Saturday, November 21 for the right to play in the 61st Vanier Cup.

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