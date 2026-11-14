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Edmonton Elks make one lineup change for 113th Grey Cup

Photo courtesy: Edmonton Elks

The Edmonton Elks have made one change to their roster ahead of the 113th Grey Cup in Calgary.

Global defensive lineman Richard Jibunor has been activated and will play primarily on special teams. The Nigerian-born pass rusher has appeared in 11 games this season, making eight special teams tackles and forcing two fumbles.

The six-foot-three, 230-pound defender was selected by the Elks with the third overall pick in the 2025 CFL Global Draft. He played two games as a rookie and made one tackle.

Jibunor spent four seasons at Troy University from 2020 to 2023, suiting up for 50 games. He recorded 174 total tackles, 46 tackles-for-loss, 30 sacks, three interceptions, and forced nine fumbles, finishing fourth all-time in school history for both sacks and TFLs. He was a three-time third-team All-Sun Belt selection and earned first-team honours as a senior in 2023.

The native of Delta State, Nigeria, was a four-star recruit and originally signed with Auburn University. He recorded eight tackles and two sacks as a freshman with the Tigers before transferring.

Canadian defensive back Benjamin Sangmuah will sit out this week with a hamstring injury. He was limited on day one of practice, but did not participate for the remainder.

The UBC product was selected in the second round of the 2026 CFL Draft. He played five games as a rookie, recording one defensive tackle and four special teams tackles.

Right tackle Jordan Murray has also been listed as a game-time decision with a foot injury. He was limited in practice this week. The 29-year-old missed six games with the injury, but made his return to the lineup in the Western Final.

The Edmonton Elks (14-5) and Montreal Alouettes (15-4) will meet in the 113th Grey Cup at McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Sunday, November 15, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET.

The Alouettes and Elks split their two meetings during the regular season. In June, Edmonton won 32-29 in overtime at Commonwealth Stadium, as running back Justin Rankin recorded 230 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. In August, Montreal won 48-30 at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium, led by a 131-yard, three-touchdown performance from Tyson Philpot.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 10 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN, CTV, RDS, and Crave in Canada, and DAZN internationally.

Graphic courtesy: Edmonton Elks

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