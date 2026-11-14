Montreal Alouettes list Mustafa Johnson as game-time decision for Grey Cup

Photo: Vincent Ethier/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

It remains unclear if the Montreal Alouettes will have defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson in the lineup for the 113th Grey Cup on Sunday.

The six-foot-one, 301-pound defender was a limited participant in practice this week due to an ankle injury. He recorded three defensive tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble in the team’s East Final win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The 27-year-old made 35 defensive tackles, two tackles for loss, five sacks, three pass knockdowns, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown over 17 regular-season games. He was named All-East Division.

Johnson is listed as a starter at defensive tackle alongside Daniel Wise, who recorded 21 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, and four sacks this year. The backup is veteran Dylan Wynn.

The Alouettes made four changes to the roster this week, as receiver Cole Spieker, linebacker Riley MacLeod, and defensive backs Kabion Ento and Jonathan Sutherland draw into the lineup.

Spieker made 26 receptions for 381 yards and three touchdowns over nine regular-season games this year. He was a full participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, then limited on Thursday due to a hamstring injury.

MacLeod has been promoted from the practice roster. The Hamilton, Ont. native recorded one special teams tackle over five regular-season games. He has been listed as a depth player at weak-side linebacker.

Ento will start at field-side cornerback. The 30-year-old tallied 17 defensive tackles, four pass knockdowns, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, and one interception. He was a full participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, then limited on Thursday due to an ankle injury.

Sutherland recorded 16 special teams tackles over 18 regular-season games this year, his first in the CFL. The former first-round draft pick was a non-participant in practice on Tuesday, and a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a hamstring injury.

In corresponding moves, running back Shomari Lawrence (hamstring), receiver Regis Cibasu, linebacker Tyrell Richards (calf), and defensive back Neil Campbell (ribs) have come off the roster.

The Edmonton Elks (14-5) and Montreal Alouettes (15-4) will meet in the 113th Grey Cup at McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Sunday, November 15, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET.

The Alouettes and Elks split their two meetings during the regular season. In June, Edmonton won 32-29 in overtime at Commonwealth Stadium, as running back Justin Rankin recorded 230 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. In August, Montreal won 48-30 at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium, led by a 131-yard, three-touchdown performance from Tyson Philpot.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 10 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN, CTV, RDS, and Crave in Canada, and DAZN internationally.