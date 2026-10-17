Saskatchewan Roughriders clinch 2026 CFL playoff berth with comeback win

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The Saskatchewan Roughriders have secured a spot in the 2026 CFL playoffs with a 16-12 victory over the Montreal Alouettes.

After trailing for much of the game, the Riders mounted a seven-play, 74-yard game-winning drive down 12-9 with 1:29 remaining. Mathew Sexton kicked off the series with a 46-yard missed field goal return and Trevor Harris capped it with a 17-yard touchdown pass to KeeSean Johnson.

Harris struggled for much of the night, but finished 26-of-38 for 251 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The deciding major was Saskatchewan’s only touchdown of the game. Montreal was held to 317 yards of net offence and a single touchdown while resting key starters Davis Alexander, Tyson Philpot, and Tyler Snead.

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While final seeding is yet to be decided, the result means that Saskatchewan can finish no worse than fourth place in the West Division, even in the event of a three-way tie with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders. That ensures them at minimum a crossover spot this year.

The Riders are the defending Grey Cup champions, after defeating the Alouettes 25-17 in Winnipeg last November. They have made the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, but missed out in the two seasons before that.

As has been previously announced, the Montreal Alouettes, Edmonton Elks, Toronto Argonauts, and B.C. Lions have each clinched postseason berths, while the Ottawa Redblacks and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have been eliminated from playoff contention. Montreal and Edmonton have also clinched first place in the East and West Divisions, respectively. Toronto and B.C. will host the divisional semi-finals as the second-place teams.

Saskatchewan (9-8) will wrap up their regular season on Saturday, October 24, when they host the Edmonton Elks (13-4).