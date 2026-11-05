Regina Rams displaced by new CFL field at Mosaic Stadium

Photo: Tanner Piper/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

When the Saskatchewan Roughriders kick-off the 2027 Canadian Football League season there will be a new playing surface at Mosaic Stadium.

However, local high school football teams have been displaced and the University of Regina Rams forced into a different home next year due to the Canadian Football League’s new field dimensions.

The City of Regina provided the following statement to 3DownNation:

The rubber infill of the Mosaic Stadium turf is being removed starting November 4 as this work needs to be done before temperatures dip too low. The turf replacement will happen in spring 2027. The turf will be replaced before the start of the 2027 CFL season.

Two field goal access points will be installed to accommodate different field goal post configurations.

The new turf will be permanently stitched. The turf’s football dimensions will reflect the 2027 CFL field dimensions, including a 100-yard field, 15-yard end zone and goalposts at the back of the end zone. The turf will also be stitched to accommodate soccer.

In September 2025, CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston announced structural changes to be implemented for the 2027 campaign. The 65-yard field width will remain the same, but the field and end zone lengths shrink in the new setup. The three-down league projects the field and goalpost changes will result in 10 percent more end zone completions and 60 more touchdowns per season.

City of Regina statement continued:

The city expects up to 97 percent of historical bookings will continue to be accommodated at the stadium with the new 100-yard field configuration.

Football Canada is expected to release its 2027 rule book in January 2027. Should the updated rules permit minor football games to be played on either a 100-yard or 110-yard field, up to 97 percent of historical bookings could continue to be accommodated at the stadium without requiring a traditional 110-yard field configuration. The city has advocated for this change through Football Saskatchewan.

Due to construction needing to start, the Regina High School Athletics Association moved the 6A city final from Mosaic Stadium to Leibel Field. The 5-0 Riffel Royals take on the 4-1 Miller Marauders on Friday at 6 p.m. local time. The Saskatchewan High Schools Athletic Association provincial football championship game is scheduled for Saturday, November 14 at 1 p.m. local time at Leibel Field.

“It’s been on the books for a number of years. This was the year, regardless of any CFL rule changes which have come up. This was always the year we knew we had on the life cycle for the turf to be replaced,” Regina mayor Chad Bachynski told CTV News.

U Sports decided against adopting the field and goalpost changes for the 2027 Canadian university football season. That means the University of Regina Rams won’t be able to play home games at Mosaic Stadium. According to a team spokesperson, the Rams plan to play home games at Leibel Field.

Mosaic Stadium officially opened in July 2017. Its cost to build checked in at a reported $278 million.

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