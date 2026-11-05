Connect with us

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Zach Collaros non-participant at Winnipeg Blue Bombers practice ahead of East Final

Photo: Samantha Keen/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

It appears Dru Brown is set to start for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the East Final on Saturday, as he took first-team reps under centre at practice on Thursday. Zach Collaros did not participate.

The Blue Bombers did not practice on Tuesday and held a closed session on Wednesday, after which Collaros was listed as a limited participant.

Head coach Mike O’Shea would not officially declare a starter. It is unlikely the team will until the official depth chart is released on Friday morning.

“I don’t see any point in talking about the roster before we have to,” he said.

Collaros did not play against the Toronto Argonauts in the East Semi-Final due to a ribs injury he suffered against the B.C. Lions in Week 21. He was a limited participant in practice leading into the game and was officially listed as questionable.

Brown started in his place and completed 18-of-30 pass attempts for 206 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in a 25-22 win. He threw the game-winning score to Nic Demski with less than one minute left in the fourth quarter.

“At the end of the day, I’m just gonna do what we need,” Brown said, indicating that he would typically be informed if he was starting on Friday morning. “Whether he’s going or I’m going, my role changes during the game, but as far as during the week, I just try to keep pushing.”

Winnipeg and Montreal met twice during the regular season, and split the two meetings. Collaros started when the Blue Bombers won 44-28 at Princess Auto Stadium in August, which was one of the biggest upsets of the year. Brown started in October when the Alouettes evened things out with a 37-10 victory at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

Earlier this week, the Alouettes indicated they’re preparing for both quarterbacks.

Collaros went 7-5 as a starter during the regular season, completing 70.4 percent of his passes for 2,989 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed 12 times for 76 yards.

Brown made six starts during the regular season, posting a 2-4 record. He completed 69.9 percent of his passes for 1,687 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

According to lead CFL statistician Steve Daniel, Collaros is 11-8 in his regular-season career versus Montreal, including 6-2 on the road, and has gone 1-1 in the playoffs. Brown is 0-3 for his career against the Alouettes.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (10-9) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (14-4) for the East Final at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 7, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. The teams met twice during the regular season, with both teams winning at home.

The game will be broadcast on TSN, CTV, and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3pm.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

John Hodge is a longtime Canadian football reporter, insider, and podcaster for 3DownNation. Based in Winnipeg, Hodge is also a freelance television and radio broadcaster.

Next Games Saturday, November 7

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk
Mike Miller calls Shawn Lemon ‘future Hall of Famer,’ wants him back with Toronto Argos
John Hodge
Zach Collaros in street clothes at Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ practice ahead of East Final
JC Abbott
Ripple effect: Davis Alexander, Nathan Rourke take notice of Chad Kelly’s landmark CFL contract
Adam Chernoff
Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Mike O’Shea lacks understanding of basic math

B.C. Lions

Ripple effect: Davis Alexander, Nathan Rourke take notice of Chad Kelly’s landmark CFL contract

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions linebacker Darnell Sankey named CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player

Cheerleader Crowd Commonwealth Fans ElksGen

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks expecting big crowd for West Final against B.C. Lions

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks sign general manager Ed Hervey to contract extension

Calgary Stampeders

Nathan Rourke, Davis Alexander headline 2026 Divisional All-CFL selections

Dave Dickenson

Calgary Stampeders

Dave Dickenson back with Calgary Stampeders for 2027

Lake Korte-Moore

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Lake Korte-Moore was close to returning for Saskatchewan Roughriders in CFL playoffs

Ja’Kobe Clinton

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders bring back practice roster linebacker

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Zach Collaros non-participant at Winnipeg Blue Bombers practice ahead of East Final

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Zach Collaros limited in practice with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

June Jones

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Former Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones dead at 73

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats enter offseason with 20 pending free agents

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts have over 20 pending CFL free agents for 2027

Toronto Argonauts

Mike Miller calls Shawn Lemon ‘future Hall of Famer,’ wants him back with Toronto Argos

Brett Rypien

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks add veteran NFL QB, nephew of Canadian-born Super Bowl MVP to negotiation list

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie expects Ottawa Redblacks to hire new de facto GM

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes QB Davis Alexander wins CFL’s Most Outstanding Player

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes receiver Tyson Philpot named CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders stick in West Division, Winnipeg Blue Bombers to crossover as CFL playoff bracket finalized

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions to host 2026 CFL West Semi-Final

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Riders get what Corey Mace wanted, but beware the Lions at BC Place (& other thoughts)

Calgary Stampeders

Let the wait commence: Calgary Stampeders need help after beating B.C. (& five other thoughts)

Jack Coan

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders to start Jack Coan, rest Trevor Harris against Elks

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers can clinch playoff spots in Week 20

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions clinch 2026 CFL playoff berth with win over Redblacks

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks owner Deb Thompson encourages fans to set aside name change grievances, return for playoffs

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts make 15 roster changes against Alouettes

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Zach Collaros wants to continue CFL career in 2027

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sell out East Final

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers clinch final 2026 CFL playoff spot

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders could play Trevor Harris despite playoff clinch

Saskatchewan Roughriders

‘Call me delirious’: Trevor Harris still believes in Saskatchewan Roughriders despite late-season frustrations

Kendy Charles

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders release three

Tomasi Laulile

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions bring back Tomasi Laulile

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly becomes first $1 million player in CFL salary cap era

Zach Collaros

Calgary Stampeders

Week 21 to decide CFL playoff fates of Stampeders, Roughriders, Blue Bombers

3DownNation Podcast

Blue Bombers upset Argonauts, Lions eliminate Roughriders, Trevor Harris' future

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the Winnipeg Blue Bombers upsetting the Toronto Argonauts in the East Semi-Final, the B.C. Lions coming back to win the West Semi-Final over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, whether…

CFL East & West Semi-Final picks

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for the East and West Semi-Finals. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Analyzing Chad Kelly's $1 million per year contract extension with Toronto Argonauts

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott break down the five-year contract extension between Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. The trio analyze which side got the better deal, what it means for both parties,…

All access: Chad Kelly signs five-year contract extension with Toronto Argonauts

Justin Dunk goes one-on-one with Chris Lambiris, who negotiated a ground-breaking five-year contract extension between franchise quarterback Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. Listeners will also hear the media scrums from Kelly, Argonauts general manager…

CFL playoff matchups, Redblacks hire Morreale, year-end awards

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the finalized CFL playoff picture, the Ottawa Redblacks hiring Mike Morreale as their new president, a change to year-end awards, the level of play from young quarterbacks…

Week 21 CFL picks and predictions

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for Week 21 in the Canadian Football League. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Ottawa Redblacks president Mike Morreale shares vision for future

Mike Morreale shares how he came to become the new president of the Ottawa Redblacks, the review process he'll undertake for the team's coaching and personnel staff, how he plans to connect with the local…

Kareame Cotton moving up U Sports record book with Windsor Lancers

Kareame Cotton sits down with 3DownNation reporter John Hodge to discuss how he came to join the Windsor Lancers, and what's allowed him to reach the record book as a first-year starter at quarterback. Inquiries:…

View all episodes →

 


Our Top Stories