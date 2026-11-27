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CFL fans hoping to sync their calendars for the 2027 football season are in luck, as we could be less than a week away from the schedule’s release.

CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston revealed on Thursday that the league has circled Wednesday, December 2, as the official unveiling. While that announcement date could still be subject to change, fans will not have to wait long.

December 2 would be on track with the precedent that Johnston set last year, when the 2026 schedule was made public on December 9. The 2027 CFL season will begin one week earlier than past years, as the league moves to take full advantage of the lucrative summer months.

Back in April, it was announced that Week 1 of the regular season would take place during the Victoria Day long weekend, which runs from May 22 to 24 next year. The season will conclude with the 114th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sask., on Sunday, November 7.

Next Wednesday’s projected announcement will fill in all the details in between and provide clarity for consumers before the holiday shopping season. That’s been a point of emphasis in recent years after the CFL faced criticism for late schedule releases under previous administrations, with some not occurring until well into the new year.

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