Photo courtesy: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Ottawa Redblacks officially dismissed head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie on Thursday, leaving the organization’s football operations department without a leader.

It was a miserable year in the nation’s capital, as the team became just the second in league history to go 1-17. The Redblacks actually fared better as an expansion franchise in 2014 when they went 2-16.

Mike O’Shea, who was fired by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week, is widely expected to become Ottawa’s next head coach, assuming he wants the job. Though there’s also a clear front-runner for the general manager position, it’s worth assessing what other options could be available for a team that has missed the playoffs in six of the last seven seasons.

Candidates are listed alphabetically by last name.

Kyle Carson

The native of Sherwood Park, Alta., who was raised in Nolensville, Tenn., is the assistant general manager and director of player personnel with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He won two Grey Cups in football operations with the Calgary Stampeders before winning another with Saskatchewan in 2025. Carson was part of the staff that won the inaugural Ted Goveia Football Operations Award earlier this year, and has previously interviewed for the general manager position with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Eric Deslauriers

The 45-year-old is the senior director of player personnel with the Blue Bombers, a role he assumed in 2025. The former CFL receiver broke into personnel with the Montreal Alouettes in 2016 and worked his way up from a football operations assistant to become the team’s director of football operations in 2019. The native of Gatineau, Que. has won three Grey Cups, two of which came as a player.

Pier-Yves Lavergne

The native of Gatineau, Que. is the assistant general manager with Montreal, and has played a key role in building the team into an East Division powerhouse. Last year, Lavergne interviewed for the general manager position with the Tiger-Cats. He played U Sports football as a linebacker for the University of Ottawa and Université de Montréal, and won a Vanier Cup with the Carabins.

Brendan Mahoney

The native of Cochrane, Alta. has spent two decades in personnel with the Calgary Stampeders, and currently serves as the team’s assistant general manager and director of player personnel. He’s won three Grey Cups. The Red and White haven’t won a playoff game since 2018, but Mahoney has long-since been considered a future GM, and should eventually get his shot. Mahoney was a standout collegiate receiver at Simon Fraser University.

Danny McManus

The Hall of Fame quarterback has been an assistant general manager with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers since 2014, helping build the team into a powerhouse that went to five-straight Grey Cups. The 61-year-old native of Dania Beach, Fla. is widely considered the front-runner for the job in Ottawa, given that he and Redblacks president Mike Morreale played together in Hamilton for six seasons. McManus has won five Grey Cups.

Brendan Taman

The 59-year-old has been the director of pro personnel in Ottawa since 2022. Per sources, he took over the team’s de facto GM duties after Shawn Burke was fired in August, and has over a decade of experience as a general manager with the Blue Bombers and Roughriders. Though his tenure in Saskatchewan didn’t end well, Taman was the general manager when the club won the 101st Grey Cup on home soil.

Spencer Zimmerman

The native of London, Ont. is the senior assistant general manager with the Edmonton Elks, and played a pivotal role in building the team into a Grey Cup-winner. He previously won a Grey Cup as an assistant general manager with the Toronto Argonauts, and was part of the front office in Hamilton when the Tiger-Cats went 15-3 in 2019. Zimmerman played fullback and along the offensive line at the University of Waterloo.

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