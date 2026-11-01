Montreal Alouettes, B.C. Lions open as favourites in East Final and West Final

Photo courtesy: James MacLennan/CFL.

The Montreal Alouettes have been installed as heavy favourites in the East Final against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers by BET99.

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Montreal and Winnipeg split the 2026 regular season series between the teams 1-1. The Bombers won 44-28 in Week 13 at Princess Auto Stadium as Zach Collaros completed 26-of-32 passes for 324 yards with two touchdowns with no interceptions in the victory. Star running back Brady Oliveira rushed 16 times for 106 yards with one major on the ground. Ontaria Wilson recorded nine receptions for 114 yards plus two scores and Tim White produced six catches for 96 yards.

In Week 18, the Als posted a dominant 37-10 win at Percival Molson Stadium. 2026 CFL Most Outstanding Player favourite Davis Alexander completed 30-of-40 passes for 440 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the victory. Most Outstanding Canadian favourite Tyson Philpot registered 11 receptions for 207 yards. On the other side, Dru Brown started at quarterback for Winnipeg, completing 11-of-16 passes for 161 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Brown threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Canadian receiver Nic Demski in the East Semi-Final as Collaros watched from the sidelines. The 38-year-old was ruled out with an injury to his ribs. Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea would not speculate on his two-time MOP quarterback’s chances to play in the East Final.

“Better, but who knows. Every single day he gets better and then comes a point in time when you gotta make a decision,” O’Shea said post-game. “I’m going to give vets every opportunity. With a quarterback sometimes you have to call it a little earlier.”

Collaros watch will be on throughout the week leading into the East Final in Montreal. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. EST.

Meanwhile, the visiting B.C. Lions have been situated as short road favourites for the West Final versus the Edmonton Elks at Commonwealth Stadium in the Alberta capital.

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B.C. and Edmonton split the season series 1-1 with the Lions earning a 36-24 win at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna in Week 5. Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke completed 27-of-36 passes for 320 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the victory. Cody Fajardo completed 34-of-51 passes for 395 yards with three majors and three interceptions in the loss.

Following a Lions bye in Week 6, the Elks earned a 19-17 victory at home after Rourke suffered a left shoulder injury on his team’s second offensive play when he was sacked by defensive lineman Noah Taylor. Backup Chase Brice, who was released in late September, took over at QB and was picked off four times. Fajardo completed 27-of-37 passes for 282 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the close win.

Rourke completed 21-of-32 passes for 366 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, while adding two carries for 30 yards to lead B.C. to a 33-26 win in the West Semi-Final over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

West Final kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST.

According to BET99, the Alouettes have the best odds to win the 113th Grey Cup. The Lions (+320), Elks (+320) and Bombers (+640) round out the final four.

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