Photo: David Moll/Dinos Athletics

The Calgary Stampeders have brought back three members of their 2026 CFL Draft class, including receiver Matt Sibley and offensive linemen Mitchel Schechinger and Jack Warrack. The team made the announcement on Monday.

All three players returned to U Sports for their final years of eligibility, and are expected to compete in training camp with the Stampeders in 2027.

Sibley was a fifth-round pick out of the University of Calgary. The local product caught 51 passes for 938 yards and six touchdowns over eight games this year, earning a Canada West all-star selection. The five-foot-ten, 189-pound target finished his tenure with the Dinos with 156 catches for 2,240 yards and 13 scores over 36 games. The Calgary native attended Ernest Manning High School.

Schechinger was the club’s sixth-round pick out of the University of Guelph. The six-foot-two, 301-pound blocker played 27 collegiate games with the Gryphons, and helped the team rush for 179.8 yards per game in 2026, ranking third in Ontario University Athletics. The native of Sarnia, Ont. is a two-time first-team OUA all-star, and one-time second-team OUA all-star.

Warrack was an eighth-round pick. The six-foot-five, 292-pound blocker played five collegiate seasons at the University of Saskatchewan, where he primarily started at left tackle. The native of Strathmore, Alta. was named a Canada West all-star in 2024.

The Calgary Stampeders finished fifth in the West Division standings at 9-9 in 2026, missing the playoffs for the second time in three years.

Clarence Hicks was a finalist for Most Outstanding Defensive Player and Tyreik McAllister was a finalist for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player. Offensive lineman Christy Nkanu and Hicks were both named All-CFL.