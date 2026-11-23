Photo courtesy: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif on Instagram

Retired Canadian NFL player Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has returned to the Kansas City Chiefs sidelines in a new capacity.

The former offensive lineman was caught on camera by CBS during Kansas City’s 34-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. According to sideline reporter Evan Washburn, Duvernay-Tardif is doing a month-long residency with the NFL franchise’s medical staff and was serving as part of the emergency response team for the game.

Remember Laurent Duvernay-Tardif? The Super Bowl champ is back on the @Chiefs sideline as part of the emergency medical response team, @EvanWashburn reports. CBS | Paramount+ https://t.co/urtcqgol2Y — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 22, 2026

The native of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., was a sixth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of McGill University. He played 73 career regular-season NFL games along the offensive line with the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets, making 65 starts. He retired from professional football in September 2023.

The six-foot-five, 315-pound blocker won Super Bowl LIV with Kansas City on Feb. 2, 2020, when his team defeated the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 31-20 in Miami. Not long after, he turned his attention off the field to combat the COVID-19 pandemic as a physician, having graduated from McGill’s medical school in 2018 with a Doctor of Medicine and Master of Surgery (M.D., C.M.)

Duvernay-Tardif opted out of the 2020 NFL season to work as an orderly in a long-term care facility in Quebec. He also served on the NFLPA COVID-19 task force in order to ensure a safe return to play for his fellow players. He received several accolades for his work, winning the Northern Star Award and Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year. He was made a member of the Order of Canada in 2024.

The 35-year-old officially completed his family medicine residency earlier this year and has been pursuing a fellowship in emergency medicine. He has also worked as a television presenter in Quebec and a reporter for Radio-Canada during the Winter Olympics. He also operates the Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Foundation with his longtime partner, Florence, to ensure physical activity and creativity are part of a child’s development and educational success.