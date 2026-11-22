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The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed punter Jamieson Sheahan to a one-year contract extension through the 2027 CFL season. He was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

The five-foot-11, 197-pound Sheahan returns for his fifth season with the Blue Bombers as the team’s punter. The Bendigo, Australia native also serves as the holder on field goals and converts for kicker Sergio Castillo.

The 29-year-old Sheahan has suited up in 72 regular-season games for Winnipeg since his rookie season in 2023.

The University of California product’s 2026 season was statistically the best of his Canadian Football League career as he finished with a 48.5-yard average with his 39.1-yard net ranking first in the CFL among punters with more than five games played.

Sheahan was selected by the Bombers in the first round, eighth overall during the 2023 Global Draft. He immediately earned punting duties in training camp on the way to being named Winnipeg’s Most Outstanding Rookie.

Sheahan began playing Aussie rules football with the Essendon Bombers in the Australian Football League. He earned a scholarship to the University of California through ProKick Australia and has two degrees, including a Master of Education.