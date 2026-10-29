Nathan Rourke, Davis Alexander headline 2026 Divisional All-CFL selections

Photo courtesy: Steven Chang/B.C. Lions

The Canadian Football League has unveiled its Divisional All-CFL teams for the 2026 season, led by quarterbacks Nathan Rourke and Davis Alexander.

Rourke’s selection is particularly notable, given that the B.C. Lions signal-caller was not selected as one of the league’s three finalists for Most Outstanding Player. Edmonton Elks QB Cody Fajardo got that honour, but did not receive all-star recognition.

The Montreal Alouettes lead all teams with 15 selections, while Edmonton tops the West with nine. Twenty-two national players and two globals have made the teams.

The Divisional All-CFL teams were selected by the National Chapter of the Football Reporters of Canada, their local counterparts in each division’s markets, the division’s head coaches, and fans who took part in the All-CFL Fan Vote.

The 2026 All-CFL Team will be announced on November 19. The full list of Divisional selections can be found below.

2026 DIVISIONAL ALL-CFL TEAMS

​(POS | West Division | East Division)

​* Denotes a national player

​^ Denotes a global player

OFFENCE

QB | Nathan Rourke* (BC) | Davis Alexander (MTL) RB | Brady Oliveira* (WPG) | Travis Theis (MTL) FB/TE | Skyler Griffith* (EDM) | Jacob Mason* (MTL) REC | KeeSean Johnson (SSK) | Tyson Philpot* (MTL) REC | Austin Mack (EDM) | Tyler Snead (MTL) REC | Keon Hatcher Sr. (BC) | Damonte Coxie (TOR) REC | Jalen Philpot* (CGY) | David Ungerer III* (TOR) REC | Kian Schaffer-Baker* (SSK) | Ayden Eberhardt (OTT) C | Logan Ferland* (SSK) | Peter Nicastro* (TOR) G | Christy Nkanu* (CGY) | Pier-Olivier Lestage* (MTL) G | Carter O’Donnell* (EDM) | Brandon Revenberg* (HAM) OT | Jarell Broxton (WPG) | Nick Callender (MTL) OT | Jermarcus Hardrick (SSK) | Tiger Shanks* (MTL)

DEFENCE

DE | Clarence Hicks (CGY) | Shawn Lemon (TOR) DE | Malik Carney (EDM) | Phillip Ossai (HAM) DT | Jake Ceresna (WPG) | Mustafa Johnson (MTL) DT | Jaylon Hutchings (CGY) | Ralph Holley (TOR) LB | Darnell Sankey (BC) | Tyrice Beverette (MTL) LB | Jameer Thurman (SSK) | Isaac Darkangelo (TOR) CLB | Deontai Williams (BC) | Adarius Pickett (TOR) CB | Tyrell Ford* (EDM) | Lorenzo Burns (MTL) CB | J.J. Ross (EDM) | Benjie Franklin (TOR) HB | Evan Holm (WPG) | Robert Kennedy III (MTL) HB | Kordell Jackson (EDM) | Wesley Sutton (MTL) S | Jackson Findlay* (BC) | Alonzo Addae* (OTT)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K | Vincent Blanchard* (EDM) | José Maltos Díaz^ (MTL) P | Jake Julien* (EDM) | James Burnip^ (TOR) ST | Trey Vaval (WPG) | Janarion Grant (TOR) LS | Mike Benson* (SSK) | Louis-Philippe Bourassa* (MTL)