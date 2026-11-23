Photo courtesy: CFL

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have re-signed Canadian long snapper Mike Benson, the team announced on Monday. It’s a two-year contract extension.

The 39-year-old played 17 regular-season games with the Roughriders in 2026, snapping the ball 164 times and recording one special teams tackle. He was named All-West Division.

The Winnipeg native joined Saskatchewan after stints with the Edmonton Elks, B.C. Lions, Ottawa Redblacks, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He has played 175 career regular-season CFL games, tallied 24 special teams tackles, and won one Grey Cup.

The five-foot-eleven, 224-pounder played collegiately at Acadia University after a stint with the Winnipeg Rifles. He originally joined the CFL as an undrafted player.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-8) were eliminated from CFL playoff contention by the B.C. Lions in the West Semi-Final. Click here for the team’s list of pending free agents.