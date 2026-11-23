Photo courtesy: Ali Rusco/Minnesota Vikings

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American linebacker Jacob Roberts to a one-year contract for the 2027 Canadian Football League season, the team announced on Monday.

Sources have confirmed to 3DownNation reporter John Hodge that the deal includes a $50,000 signing bonus and $166,000 in hard money. The contract value was first reported by the Canadian Press.

The six-foot-one, 233-pound defender attended training camp with the Minnesota Vikings in 2026. He appeared in three preseason games with the Vikings, and registered 12 total tackles, one pass knockdown, and one interception, but was released among final cuts after suffering a knee injury in the last preseason game.

Last week, Roberts was selected in the third round during the 2027 UFL Draft by the Orlando Storm.

The 25-year-old signed with Minnesota following a standout season with the Calgary Stampeders in 2025. That year, Roberts led the Red and White with 93 defensive tackles, nine special teams tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble over 18 regular-season games in his first full year as a CFL starter. He originally signed with Calgary in late August 2024 and dressed for six games as a rookie.

Roberts concluded his collegiate career at Wake Forest University, where he started nine games and made 83 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, six sacks, and one pass knockdown.

The Charlotte, N.C. native began his collegiate career at North Carolina A&T State, where he played 32 games and was named second-team All-Big South (2021-2022) and second-team All-MEAC (2019). He was also named the defensive MVP of the 2019 Celebration Bowl.