Photo courtesy: Brian Johnson/B.C. Lions

The B.C. Lions have signed head coach Buck Pierce to a contract extension through 2029, the team announced on Monday.

“I’m honoured for the opportunity to continue building what we’ve started here in British Columbia,” said Pierce in a statement. “Thank you to Amar Doman, Duane Vienneau, Neil McEvoy, and the entire club for believing in me and what we’re striving toward. We have unfinished business and the work has already begun.”

Since becoming the team’s head coach in 2025, Pierce has gone 21-15 during the regular-season. B.C. has finished second in the West Division both years, twice falling in the West Final. He is one of three finalists for the 2026 CFL Coach of the Year award alongside Mark Kilam and Jason Maas.

The 45-year-old began his coaching career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2014, and rose to the role of offensive coordinator in 2021. He won two Grey Cups with the franchise, including one as the offensive play-caller, and reached three others before departing for Vancouver following the 2024 season.

Prior to his coaching career, Pierce played quarterback for the Lions and Blue Bombers. Over 125 career regular-season CFL games, he threw for 15,289 yards, 76 touchdowns, and 63 interceptions, and rushed for 1,684 yards and 14 scores.

Winnipeg had reportedly asked permission to interview Pierce for their vacant head coaching role. The team is searching for a new head coach after firing Mike O’Shea last week. He was the winningest coach in franchise history.

“We couldn’t be happier to extend Buck for the next three years,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden. “The culture he’s built here is second to none and we’re excited he’ll continue leading the B.C. Lions.”

The B.C. Lions finished second in the West Division standings at 10-8 in 2026. The team defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Semi-Final before losing to the Edmonton Elks in the West Final. Middle linebacker Darnell Sankey won Most Outstanding Defensive Player, quarterback Nathan Rourke was a finalist for Most Outstanding Canadian, and head coach Buck Pierce was a finalist for Coach of the Year. The team had two All-CFL selections, including Sankey and safety Jackson Findlay.