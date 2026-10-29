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Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Trey Vaval wins second consecutive CFL Most Outstanding Special Teams Player award

Samantha Keen/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Winnipeg returner Trey Vaval has been named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player for the second consecutive season.

The Blue Springs, Mo., native is the first back-to-back winner of the award and the sixth Blue Bomber to receive the honour. He joins Corey Holmes (2002, 2005) as the only players to capture the trophy on more than one occasion.

Vaval received 17 of a possible 52 first-place votes and finished in the top three on 35 ballots. Edmonton Elks’ kicker Vincent Blanchard and Calgary Stampeders’ returner Tyreik McAllister were the other two finalists for the award. Selections were made by members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC).

In his sophomore campaign, Vaval led the league with 2,868 total kick return yards, while averaging returns of 13.8 yards per punt and 24.2 yards per kickoff. He notched two return majors on an 88-yard kickoff return and a 129-yard missed field goal return. The Minnesota State University, Mankato, product finished with 13 big-play returns.

In addition to his two Most Outstanding Special Teams Player awards, Vaval was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 2025.

The CFL will no longer recognize award winners at a traditional awards ceremony. Instead, players will be surprised with their accolades by their teammates in recorded videos. Vaval received the news at the end of practice.

Full results for the award voting process can be found below. Media ballots have been made public.

2026 MOST OUTSTANDING SPECIAL TEAM PLAYER – COMPLETE RESULTS
​(Name | 1st-2nd-3rd votes | Total points of a max 260)

1) Trey Vaval (WPG) | 17-15-3 | 133 points

2) Vincent Blanchard (EDM) | 13-6-11 | 94

3) Tyreik McAllister (CGY) | 8-7-16 | 77

4) Janarion Grant (TOR) | 6-9-6 | 63

5) Kalil Pimpleton (OTT) | 4-7-3 | 44

6) Jesulayomi Ojutalayo (CGY) | 1-3-4 | 18

7) Sergio Castillo (WPG) | 1-1-0 | 8

8) Kelon Thomas (CGY) | 1-1-0 | 8

9) José Maltos Díaz (MTL) | 0-1-4 | 7

10) Gordon Whyte (HAM) | 1-0-0 | 5

11) Jake Julien (EDM) | 0-1-1 | 4

12) Derek Slywka (TOR) | 0-1-1 | 4

13) Sean Whyte (BC) | 0-0-2 | 2

14) Brett Lauther (SSK) | 0-0-1 | 1

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