Photo: Tanner Piper/Piper Sports Photography/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have brought back American defensive back Jy Gilmore, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old joined the team’s practice roster in October and remained there until the season concluded, making him a free agent.

The five-foot-nine, 190-pound defender finished his collegiate career at Georgia Tech in 2025, where he recorded 35 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and three pass knockdowns over nine games. He also served as a team captain.

The native of Citra, Fla. spent the 2024 season at Georgia State, where he tallied 53 defensive tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, and three pass deflections over 12 games.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders finished third in the West Division standings at 10-8 in 2026. The team lost to the B.C. Lions in the West Semi-Final.

The Roughriders had two All-CFL selections, including receiver KeeSean Johnson and offensive lineman Logan Ferland.