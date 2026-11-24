Photo: Angela Burger/Calgary Stampeders

The Calgary Stampeders will have a new defensive coordinator in 2027, as they’ve announced they’re moving on from Bob Slowik.

“After a year-end review, we believe we need to go in a different direction and look at new ways to improve our team,” said head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson in a statement. “As we continue to work on our plan moving forward, we thank Bob and wish him the best of luck.”

Last week, the Stampeders reportedly requested permission to interview B.C. Lions assistants Ryan Phillips and Mark Washington. Phillips is the club’s secondary coach and pass game coordinator, while Washington is the linebackers coach.

Phillips has been a member of B.C.’s coaching staff since 2019, and served as the team’s defensive coordinator from 2022 to 2024.

The native of Seattle, Wash. spent 12 seasons with the club at defensive back, recording 499 defensive tackles, 29 special teams tackles, 47 interceptions, nine fumble recoveries, and five sacks over 212 regular-season CFL games. He was a four-time All-CFL selection, five-time All-West Division selection, and two-time Grey Cup champion.

Washington originally joined the Lions as an assistant coach in 2008. After six seasons as defensive backs coach, he was promoted to the role of defensive coordinator in 2014 and held that role for five years. He joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the same position in 2019 and remained there until 2024.

The 53-year-old played 11 seasons in the CFL as a member of the Montreal Alouettes and Lions. The native of Washington, D.C. tallied 483 defensive tackles, 48 special teams tackles, 17 interceptions, 12 fumble recoveries, and one sack over 156 regular-season games. He earned one All-West Division selection and won three Grey Cups.

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The Calgary Stampeders finished fifth in the West Division standings at 9-9 in 2026, missing the playoffs for the second time in the last three years.

Defensive lineman Clarence Hicks was a finalist for Most Outstanding Defensive Player, while returner Tyreik McAllister was a finalist for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player. The team had two All-CFL selections, including offensive lineman Christy Nkanu and Hicks.