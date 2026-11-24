Photo: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography / 3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed American defensive back Quavian White, the team announced on Tuesday. It’s a one-year deal, tying him to Hamilton through 2027. He was a pending free agent.

The 26-year-old made 13 regular-season starts at field-side halfback in 2026, and recorded 52 defensive tackles, two tackles for loss, seven pass knockdowns, and one sack. Pro Football Focus awarded him a defensive grade of 62.5.

The five-foot-eight, 187-pound defender made his Tiger-Cats debut in 2025, when he tallied one special teams tackle over two regular-season games.

The native of Greer, S.C. signed with the Arizona Cardinals after going unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the team’s practice roster, and was briefly promoted to the active roster.

White played collegiately at Georgia State University, where he made 200 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, and 42 pass knockdowns over 52 games. He was a two-time second-team All-Sun Belt selection and one-time third-team All-Sun Belt selection.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats finished third in the East Division standings at 6-12 in 2026, missing the playoffs for the second time in three years.

The Tiger-Cats did not have any award finalists or All-CFL selections.